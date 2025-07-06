Scapa-dykare återfinner artefakter från HMS Vanguard

En klocka och vapenrelaterade artefakter från första världskrigets slagskepp HMS Förtrupp have been recovered by scuba divers in Scapa Flow on behalf of the National Museum of the Royal Navy (NMRN).

The ship’s sinking in 1917 is believed to have resulted in the biggest accidental loss of life in a single incident in the Royal Navy’s history.

The objects had been identified eight years ago after a dive-team had marked the centenary of the ship’s sinking in 1917 by spending 500 hours mapping the wreck-site, which was spread over a wide area by the force of the explosions that sank the ship. A further survey genomfördes 2023.

HMS Förtrupp var en 19,560 1909 ton tung dreadnought som sjösattes vid Barrow-in-Furness 1916 och deltog i slaget vid Jylland XNUMX.

Slagskeppet HMS Vanguard gick förlorat 1917 (Royal Navy)

Mycket av hennes karriär tillbringades med patrullering i Nordsjön, men den 9 juli 1917 inträffade en serie magasinet explosions occurred while she was at anchor in Scapa Flow. She sank within minutes, with only two of the 848 officers and crew surviving.

Vraket, som ligger på 34 meters djup, skyddades som krigsgrav först 1984, då det redan hade bärgats kraftigt för att hitta icke-järnmetaller. Centrala sektioner hade bärgats för skrot, även om andra, inklusive fören och aktern, förblev intakta på havsbotten.

HMS Förtrupp is a Sovereign Immune Wreck, so diving requires special permission from the Ministry of Defence. The project to raise the artefacts conceived by the NMRN and Scapa Flow Museum was three years in the making.

It was carried out with the full support of the Vanguard Crew Photos Project, which is trying to collect photographs of all the warship’s crew through their descendants, and other bodies including the Receiver of Wreck and MoD.

Sexdagarsfönster

A volunteer dive-team operating from the Orkney charter-boat Huskyan, as on the previous surveys, had a six-day window from 29 June in which to recover the artefacts, working in an area extending more than 750m from the wreck-site.

The bell, which had been distorted by the explosion that flung it from the ship, lay about 200m from the main site, with a hole on top where a crown would once have been.

Nilkampanjtallrik från Vanguard (HMS Vanguard 2023 Survey / Marjo Tynkkynen)

Also brought to the surface were a tampion or gun-barrel plug thought to be made of horse-hair and leather, and a metal badge commemorating the Battle of the Nile from one of the main guns. This displayed a bust of Admiral Lord Nelson, who had captained an earlier Förtrupp.

Efter bevarande av Nationalmuseet för Royal Navy, the artefacts are set to be loaned to Orkney’s Scapa Flow Museum för utställning. Skeppets huvudklocka kan ses på Dock Museum i Barrow-in-Furness.

HMS Vanguard-klocka utställd på Barrow's Dock Museum

Dreadnoughter från Royal Navy skulle ha burit tre till fem klockor. Förutom fartygets huvudklocka fanns det troligen en klocka på akterdäck, en i maskinrummet och mindre klockar för var och en av fartygets båtar och salongen.

Även på Divernet: Dykares nya bilder lyser upp Scapa-krigsfartyg, Scapa Flow 100 Historia och vrak, Dyk Scapa Flow, Pilgrimsfärd till Scapa Flow