Sjödykare utforskar 144 år gammalt bogserbåtsvrak

A porthole from the JC Ames tug protruding from the lake silt (WHS, Maritime Preservation & Archaeology Program)
A porthole from the JC Ames tug protruding from the lake silt (WHS, Maritime Preservation & Archaeology Program)

A wreck identified as the JC Ames, one of the most powerful tugboats ever to work in the Greak Lakes, has been found in shallow water off Manitowoc in Lake Michigan.

Boat-angler Christopher Thuss came across the remains only some 3m beneath the lake surface on 13 May. He reported his discovery to Wisconsin Historical Society (WHS) maritime archaeologist Tamara Thomsen, who quickly arranged a dive by society members to check it out.

Lakes wreck: Sonar Image of the wreck of the JC Ames (Christopher Thuss)
Angler's initial image of the wreck of the JC Ames (Christopher Thuss)

“It sat there for over 100 years and then came back on our radar completely by chance,” said Thomsen, who worked with Wisconsin Underwater Archaeology Association (WUAA) president Brendon Baillod to identify the wreck.

The JC Ames docked (WHS)
The JC Ames docked (WHS)

Lack of mollusc encrustation on the structure indicated that it had long been covered by silt before being partially uncovered in a recent winter storm. Invasive quagga mussels in the Great Lakes can cover wrecks so thickly that they eventually crush it.

Thuss’s family is known for discovering wrecks in the Lakes. After retiring from work his step-grandmother, known locally as “Shipwreck Suze”, had operated a powered parachute and an ultralight plane, and in 2015 found three Lake Michigan wrecks in the space of three days.

Kurs: JC Ames was built by Rand & Burger of Manitowoc for the lumber trade in 1881 and, with its 670hp fore-and-aft compound engine, had been one of the largest and most powerful tugs on the Great Lakes. Costing some $50,000 to build (the equivalent of more than £1m today) it had been called the JC Perrett by its original owner.

Historical drawing of the JC Ames as the JC Perrett with a line of schooner barges (C Patrick Labadie Collection)
Historical drawing of the JC Ames as the JC Perrett, followed by a line of schooner barges (C Patrick Labadie Collection)

Following repairs to collision damage in 1889 the Lake Michigan Car Ferry Transportation Co of Peshtigo also started using the boat to transport railway carriages. It had several more owners before being discarded, dismantled and deliberately sunk in 1923. 

Ceiling planking (WHS, Maritime Preservation & Archaeology Program)
Ceiling planking (WHS, Maritime Preservation & Archaeology Program)
Frames (WHS, Maritime Preservation & Archaeology Program)
Timber frames (WHS, Maritime Preservation & Archaeology Program)

The wreck lies within the Wisconsin Shipwreck Coast National Marine Sanctuary, designated in 2021 and managed by the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the state of Wisconsin. 

Kurs: JC Ames is automatically protected under state and federal laws, and WHS archaeological divers have already begun the process required to list it on the tillstånd and national registers of historic places, believing that it could become a popular site for snorkellers.

Även på Divernet: Vrakjägare löser ett annat Great Lakes-mysterium, Ghost Ships Of The Great Lakes – Pt 1, Trinidad lyser även bland vrak från Great Lakes, Dykaren Tamaras dubbla upptäckter hedrar indianer

