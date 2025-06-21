Dykresa till Fiji står på spel i PADI Master-utmaningen

Tidskriftsprenumerationer
På väg mot PADI Master Scuba Diver-status (PADI)
PADI has launched its 2025 Master Scuba Diver Challenge, aiming to incentivise divers around the world to “reach the peak” of recreational scuba diving by obtaining their own MSD rating. That means joining an elite circle reached by fewer than 2% of divers, according to the training agency.

“The PADI Master Scuba Diver rating is considered the ‘black belt’ of recreational diving,” says PADI Worldwide’s chief brand & membership officer Kristin Valette Wirth. “We are challenging scuba divers to continue their education and be transformed into confident and prepared dykare redo to seek adventure and save the ocean anywhere in the world.”

The challenge is open until the end of October, with participants given opportunities to enter a draw to win a dive-trip to Fiji, supported by Tourism Fiji.

The prize includes a round-trip airfare for two and six nights’ accommodation and four days’ diving with PADI dive resort Paradise Taveuni. Two runners-up each receive a recreational PADI eLearning course of their choice.

A continuation of the PADI referral programme, the draw is open to any students working towards receiving their MSD rating during the competition period. MSD contenders must have completed their Open Water, Advanced Open Water and Rescue Diver courses and five specialities as well as 50 logged dives. 

Deltagare who register here and answer the question “Why do you want to be a PADI Master Scuba Diver?” go on to receive entries into the draw based on their achievements along the way.

MSD itself earns 10 entries; Rescue Diver and club member five entries each; AOWD three; specialities and purchase of a certification card two each; and OWD and taking the Save the Ocean Pledge each earns one entry.

PADI professional members are invited to take part part in their own version of the competition, with those demonstrating the most MSD rating growth with their students year on year in their region earning free 2026 PADI membership.

Details of the challenge can be found on the PADI Worldwide site.

