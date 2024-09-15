Den största onlineresursen för dykare
SS United States liner to become world's largest artificial reef

The enormous ocean-going liner SS United States is set to become the world's largest artificial reef, with the news that Okaloosa County has signed an agreement to buy the vessel and plans to sink it off the coast of Destin-Fort Walton Beach.

The 302-metre SS United States was launched in 1952, and still holds the Blue Riband for the fastest transatlantic crossing by an ocean liner. It is currently docked in Philadelphia.

Known as ‘America's Flagship', it was designed to be convertible to a troopship if needed, capable of transporting 14,000 troops for 10,000 miles without refuelling. The ship carried four US Presidents and numerous celebrities during its service life.

USA
The cavernous interior of the SS United States

The liner will join the USS Oriskany aircraft carrier, which is currently the world's largest artificial reef, and was sunk off Pensacola in 2006. It attracts 10,000 divers annually, generating approximately $3.6 million per year in direct spending (as of 2015).

The plan is to sink the vessel upright in a depth that will make it accessible to all – recreational divers will be able to explore the upper superstructure of the massive ship, while technical divers will be able to venture into the deeper areas and sections.

Ecologically, the artificial reef will create new habitats for marine life, and this increased fish population will in turn attract more recreational anglers, who also contribute to the local economy through spending on equipment, boat rentals, fuel, and charters.

USA
The massive superstructure of the SS United States will provide plenty to explore

Photo credit: Michael Barnette

@ValTaylor7 #askMark Hej Mark, jag är en nycertifierad dykare och har gjort 10 dyk (alla på hyrd utrustning) och på ett par dyk har min käke låst sig. Det händer också ibland om snorkling under en längre tid så jag undrar om detta beror på vikten av 2:a steget eller mindre bekvämt munstycke. Om det är munstycke och jag får ett bra som passar mig bra (några rekommendationer?) kommer dykcenter i allmänhet att byta dem när jag hyr utrustning? Tack för alla råd

@ValTaylor7
#askMark Hej Mark, jag är en nycertifierad dykare och har gjort 10 dyk (alla på hyrd utrustning) och på ett par dyk har min käke låst sig. Det händer också ibland om snorkling under en längre tid så jag undrar om detta beror på vikten av 2:a steget eller mindre bekvämt munstycke. Om det är munstycke och jag får ett bra som passar mig bra (några rekommendationer?) kommer dykcenter i allmänhet att byta dem när jag hyr utrustning? Tack för alla råd
våg
#scuba #scubadive #scubadiver
Hur förhindrar jag käktrötthet? #frågamärke #dykning #scuba

@lyudmilbozadzhiev5169 #askmark När du dyker med både en AI-sändare och en SPG, med AI-sändaren med HP-porten över din vänstra axel så att den är på samma sida som din dykdator, hur drar du slangen till SPG? Är det ett problem att SPG-slangen kommer från höger HP-port men fortfarande måste sitta på vänster lår D-ring? Eller skulle du rekommendera att placera din dykdator på höger hand?

@lyudmilbozadzhiev5169
#askmark När du dyker med både en AI-sändare och en SPG, med AI-sändaren med HP-porten över din vänstra axel så att den är på samma sida som din dykdator, hur drar du slangen till SPG? Är det ett problem att SPG-slangen kommer från höger HP-port men fortfarande måste sitta på vänster lår D-ring? Eller skulle du rekommendera att placera din dykdator på höger hand?
#scuba #scubadive #scubadiver
Kan jag få plats med en sändare på bortre sidan av min dykdator? #AskMark @lyudmilbozadzhiev5169

Den här veckan på podcasten har James Bond donerat motorcyklar i begränsad upplaga till RNLI, British Sub Aqua Club ber dykare att förbereda sig för att städa våra hav i september. Och tydligen är vi alla extremsportare eftersom dykning rankas som nummer ett i en omröstning som rankar extremsporter som folk skulle vilja prova på, men tror inte att de någonsin kommer att få prova


https://www.scubadivermag.com/daniel-craig-donates-limited-edition-motorcycles-to-rnli/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/bsacs-great-british-underwater-litter-pick-to-clean-up-our-seas/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/scuba-tops-fear-factor-extreme-sports-list/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/zombie-whaling-commission-should-disband-says-ex-chair/


https://www.garmin.com/en-GB/p/1228171/pn/010-02905-11
https://www.garmin.com/en-US/newsroom/press-release/outdoor/garmin-adds-amoled-displays-to-fenix-8-series-its-most-capable-lineup-of-premium-multisport-gps-smartwatches-with-something-for-everyone/
https://www.scuba.com/p-scpstpbk/scubapro-s-tek-laptop-backpack-black


Scuba röstade #1 på extremsportlistan #scuba #nyheter #podcast

