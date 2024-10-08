Den största onlineresursen för dykare
Den största onlineresursen för dykare
Sök
Stäng den här sökrutan.

Monty Halls partners with HX for The Big Blue Bag Project

Följ Divernet på Google News
Prenumerera på vårt veckobrev
The Big Blue Bag Project

HX (previously known as Hurtigruten Expeditions) has announced an exciting new partnership with renowned marine biologist, broadcaster, Scuba Diver columnist and GO dykshow favourite Monty Halls called The Big Blue Bag Project.

Den stora blå väska Project (which will take place on land in the UK) will be supported by a donation from the HX Foundation – the charity which supports, champions, and drives environmental and positive community change in the destinations that HX sails to. The donation will fund the pilot of this innovative citizen-science initiative, which is hoped to revolutionise public engagement in marine conservation.

Den stora blå väska Project is designed to empower individuals of all ages and from all walks of life to directly contribute to the protection of waterways and oceans. Participants/communities on land will be provided with a specially designed ‘Big Blue väska' that contains easy-to-follow protocols, enabling them to collect vital data on marine health, including microplastic pollution, species biodiversity, water temperature, and coastal debris. The collected data will be uploaded to a global, open-access database, contributing to vital research that informs conservation efforts around the world.

The Big Blue Bag Project
One of The Big Blue väska Project ‘Big Blue Väskor'

This partnership – announced at the inaugural Expedition Cruise Network (ECN) conference where Monty and HX Foundation chair Tudor Morgan were ‘inspirational speakers' – aligns perfectly with HX's mission of protecting marine life and raising awareness of environmental challenges, which also aligns to the HX Foundation mission 'To fund and collaborate with projects, researchers and enthusiasts around the world who help bring knowledge, awareness and action to our vulnerable ecosystems'. The project demonstrates a community-led approach to conservation and ocean health.

Monty Halls, founder of The Big Blue väska Project, expressed his enthusiasm: “We are thrilled to join forces with HX and the HX Foundation. By providing the tools and knowledge needed to protect our seas, we are creating a global movement of ocean stewards. This partnership will not only raise awareness but will empower local coastal communities in the UK to take ownership of their marine environments.

“We can’t wait to get started and the donation from the HX Foundation which will build on the initial concept we started in the Isle of Man (The Isle of Man is a UNESCO Biosphere – designated under the Man and the Biosphere Programme), where the Väskor are being tested after an initial donation earlier this year.”

The Big Blue Bag Project
Monty Halls stands with Chloe Couchman, EVP of Comms for HX and HX Foundation board member, to launch The Big Blue Bag project pilot at the ECN conference

The Big Blue Bag Project aims to expand into a nationwide initiative across the UK, with a long-term goal of global outreach, bringing citizen science to coastal communities. The HX Foundation’s funding will support the development of the digital platform and production of 50-plus co-branded Big Blue Väskor, which will be distributed to 50-plus different communities across the UK.

The Big Blue Bag Project activities mirror similar work that HX already do on the ships for guests which includes their state-of-the-art science centres, hands-on citizen science activities on all of their voyages, and which sees them donate over 1,800 cabin nights free to guest scientists each year.

Managing Director of the HX Foundation, Henrik A Lund, added: “We are incredibly excited to collaborate with Monty Halls on The Big Blue Bag Project. This initiative aligns with our goal as a foundation of engaging the public in conservation efforts, while also furthering our commitment to protecting marine life. The project is a powerful tool for both education and action, inspiring individuals to make a meaningful impact.”

This collaboration reinforces HX Foundation leadership in marine preservation and represents a bold step forward in community-driven conservation efforts. With the support of the HX Foundation and the expertise of Monty Halls, The Big Blue Bag Project is poised to become one of the UK’s most exciting citizen science movements for 2025, delivering tangible results for ocean health and biodiversity.

Bild credit: Expedition Cruise Network: Sarah Brown

Senast Podcastavsnitt från Scuba Diver Mag
@adefrutos63 #askmark Hur hanterar du att följa dyk när ditt senaste dyk har varit mycket stressigt på grund av luftbrist? #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver LÄNKAR Bli ett fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ---------- -------------------------------------------------- ----------------------- VÅRA WEBBPLATSER Webbplats: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Dykning, undervattensfotografering, tips och råd, recensioner av dykutrustning Webbplats: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Webbplats: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Webbplats: https:// www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ För annonsering inom våra varumärken -------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------- FÖLJ OSS PÅ SOCIALA MEDIER FACEBOOK : https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Vi samarbetar med https://www.scuba.com och https ://www.mikesdivestore.com för alla dina redskap. Överväg att använda affiliate-länken ovan för att stödja kanalen. Informationen i den här videon är inte avsedd eller underförstådd att ersätta professionell SCUBA-utbildning. Allt innehåll, inklusive text, grafik, bilder och information, som finns i den här videon är endast i allmänt informationssyfte och ersätter inte utbildning från en kvalificerad dykinstruktör.

@adefrutos63
#askmark Hur hanterar du att följa dyk när ditt senaste dyk har varit mycket stressigt på grund av luftbrist?
#scuba #scubadive #scubadiver
LÄNKAR

Bli ett fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Inköp av utrustning: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
VÅRA WEBBPLATSER

Webbplats: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Dykning, undervattensfotografering, tips och råd, recensioner av dykutrustning
Webbplats: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Tips & Råd, Reserapporter
Webbplats: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Den enda dykshowen i Storbritannien
Webbplats: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ För annonsering inom våra varumärken
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
FÖLJ OSS PÅ SOCIALA MEDIER

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Vi samarbetar med https://www.scuba.com och https://www.mikesdivestore.com för alla dina redskap. Överväg att använda affiliate-länken ovan för att stödja kanalen.

Informationen i den här videon är inte avsedd eller underförstådd att ersätta professionell SCUBA-utbildning. Allt innehåll, inklusive text, grafik, bilder och information, som finns i den här videon är endast i allmänt informationssyfte och ersätter inte utbildning från en kvalificerad dykinstruktör.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS42ODgwQ0RBNTY1OTRERDQy

Att komma tillbaka i vattnet efter ett dåligt dyk? #AskMark #scuba

Scuba.com webbplatslänk: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz Bli ett fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive -växel -------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------- VÅRA WEBBPLATSER Webbplats: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Dykning, undervattensfotografering, tips och råd, recensioner av dykutrustning Webbplats: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba-nyheter, undervattensfotografering, tips och råd, reserapporter Webbplats: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dykshow i Storbritannien Webbplats: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ För annonsering inom våra varumärken ---------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------- ------ FÖLJ OSS PÅ SOCIALA MEDIER FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Vi samarbetar med https://www.scuba.com och https://www.mikesdivestore.com för alla dina redskap. Överväg att använda affiliate-länken ovan för att stödja kanalen. Informationen i den här videon är inte avsedd eller underförstådd att ersätta professionell SCUBA-utbildning. Allt innehåll, inklusive text, grafik, bilder och information, som finns i den här videon är endast i allmänt informationssyfte och ersätter inte utbildning från en kvalificerad dykinstruktör. 00:00 Introduktion 01:19 Scuba.com 02:13 Unboxing 03:51 Specifikationer 09:40 Recension

Scuba.com webbplatslänk:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz


Bli ett fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Inköp av utrustning: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
VÅRA WEBBPLATSER

Webbplats: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Dykning, undervattensfotografering, tips och råd, recensioner av dykutrustning
Webbplats: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Tips & Råd, Reserapporter
Webbplats: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Den enda dykshowen i Storbritannien
Webbplats: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ För annonsering inom våra varumärken
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
FÖLJ OSS PÅ SOCIALA MEDIER

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Vi samarbetar med https://www.scuba.com och https://www.mikesdivestore.com för alla dina redskap. Överväg att använda affiliate-länken ovan för att stödja kanalen.

Informationen i den här videon är inte avsedd eller underförstådd att ersätta professionell SCUBA-utbildning. Allt innehåll, inklusive text, grafik, bilder och information, som finns i den här videon är endast i allmänt informationssyfte och ersätter inte utbildning från en kvalificerad dykinstruktör.
00: 00 Introduktion
01:19 Scuba.com
02:13 Unboxing
03:51 Specifikationer
09:40 Recension

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RjgyNkZCNjkwMkZDMzcz

OrcaTorch D630 V2.0 Umbilical Torch Review #Unboxing #Review

Den här veckan på podcasten är professionella dykguider på Filippinerna i varmt vatten efter ett tips om att vissa accepterar betalning för att gravera namn i koraller, vilket leder till att myndigheterna fyrdubblar belöningspengarna för all information om de skyldiga. LL cool J har nyligen berättat för Guardian att den anatroniska hajen i Deep Blue Sea nästan dränkte honom. Och en före detta marindykare har bestämt sig för att bli den första att simma den engelska kanalen, på ryggen. https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to- swim-channel-backwards/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/ https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica- shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830 https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo Bli ett fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ------------------------------------------ -------------------------------------------------- VÅRA WEBBPLATSER Webbplats: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Dykning, undervattensfotografering, tips och råd, recensioner av dykutrustning Webbplats: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Dykningsnyheter, undervattensfotografering, tips och råd, webbplats för reserapporter : https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Webbplats: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ För annonsering inom våra varumärken --------------- -------------------------------------------------- ------------------- FÖLJ OSS PÅ SOCIALA MEDIER FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Vi samarbetar med https://www.scuba.com och https://www.mikesdivestore.com för alla dina redskap. Överväg att använda affiliate-länken ovan för att stödja kanalen. Informationen i den här videon är inte avsedd eller underförstådd att ersätta professionell SCUBA-utbildning. Allt innehåll, inklusive text, grafik, bilder och information, som finns i den här videon är endast i allmänt informationssyfte och ersätter inte utbildning från en kvalificerad dykinstruktör.

Den här veckan på podcasten är professionella dykguider på Filippinerna i varmt vatten efter ett tips om att vissa accepterar betalning för att gravera namn i koraller, vilket leder till att myndigheterna fyrdubblar belöningspengarna för all information om de skyldiga. LL cool J har nyligen berättat för Guardian att den anatroniska hajen i Deep Blue Sea nästan dränkte honom. Och en före detta marindykare har bestämt sig för att bli den första att simma den engelska kanalen, på ryggen.



https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to-swim-channel-backwards/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/
https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica-shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo


Bli ett fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Inköp av utrustning: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
VÅRA WEBBPLATSER

Webbplats: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Dykning, undervattensfotografering, tips och råd, recensioner av dykutrustning
Webbplats: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Tips & Råd, Reserapporter
Webbplats: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Den enda dykshowen i Storbritannien
Webbplats: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ För annonsering inom våra varumärken
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
FÖLJ OSS PÅ SOCIALA MEDIER

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Vi samarbetar med https://www.scuba.com och https://www.mikesdivestore.com för alla dina redskap. Överväg att använda affiliate-länken ovan för att stödja kanalen.

Informationen i den här videon är inte avsedd eller underförstådd att ersätta professionell SCUBA-utbildning. Allt innehåll, inklusive text, grafik, bilder och information, som finns i den här videon är endast i allmänt informationssyfte och ersätter inte utbildning från en kvalificerad dykinstruktör.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5FRUEzOUYxQTE4OEIyMTI3

Guider fick betalt för Graffiti Coral #scuba #news #podcast

Ladda fler... Prenumerera

LÅT OSS HÅLLA KONTAKTEN!

Få en veckovis sammanfattning av alla Divernet-nyheter och artiklar Dykmask
Vi spammar inte! Läs vår integritetspolicy för mer info.

Prenumerera
Meddela om
gäst

0 Kommentarer
Mest röstade
Senaste äldsta
Inline feedbacks
Visa alla kommentarer
Senaste kommentarerna
Raymond Spruance: SS United States liner ska bli världens största konstgjorda rev
Joann: Fången delfin "slängd ut med badvatten"
Michael L: SS United States liner ska bli världens största konstgjorda rev
matt w: Frånkopplad slang orsakade Scapa-dykarens död
Jessica j: Fången delfin "slängd ut med badvatten"
Senaste Nyheter
SSI namnger 9 dykare för att sprida ordet SSI namnger 9 dykare för att sprida ordet
BSAC lanserar Adventure Diver-kurs BSAC lanserar Adventure Diver-kurs
Kommer 25 % färre engelska potter att öka servicen för dykare? Kommer 25 % färre engelska potter att öka servicen för dykare?
"Spökskeppet från Stilla havet" spårade äntligen upp "Spökskeppet från Stilla havet" spårade äntligen upp
Nautilus för att distribuera Dived Up-böcker Nautilus för att distribuera Dived Up-böcker
Spookfish är en ny art av djuphavschimärer Spookfish är en ny art av djuphavschimärer

Håll kontakten med oss

Facebook X-twitter Instagram youtube

Otillskrivna bilder på denna webbplats är upphovsrätt till fotografen.
Kontakta DIVER Magazine för mer information.

Copyright 2024 Rork Media Limited. Alla rättigheter förbehållna.

0
Skulle älska dina tankar, vänligen kommentera.x