Presentprenumerationer
Ta bort annonser för £3/månad
Logga in

Späckhuggare kalvdöd tröst – men inte för J35

Följ oss på Google Nyheter
Prenumerera på vårt veckobrev
New hope with another calf, J62 (Maya Sears)
New hope with another calf, J62 (Maya Sears)

The female calf recently born to orca Tahlequah in Puget Sound, Washington, has died – and the grieving mother is once again reported to be keeping the body with her, as she famously did with a previous dead calf seven years ago.

Researchers from the Centre for Whale Research (CWR) had reported that the mother, officially designated J35 among the J pod of Pacific North-west killer whales, had given birth – but they had also warned that her behaviour and that of her calf J61 had given rise to health concerns, Som Divernet reported on 27 December. 

“The death of J61 is particularly devastating, not just because she was a female who could have one day potentially led her own matriline but also given the history of her mother J35, who has now lost two out of four documented calves – both of which were female,” stated the CWR.

Orca J35 with J61 (Maya Sears)
Orca J35 did not survive (Maya Sears)

It added that J35 had first been seen using her rostrum or a FIN to carry J61’s body on New Year’s Day. Such mourning behaviour was known about, although her actions in 2018, when she covered a distance of 1,600km ln this way for 17 days, had drawn international attention because they were so extreme.

Killer whale pods are extended families that stay together for life. Grieving mothers can further express their emotions by altering their calls, reducing food intake or slowing their movements, while other orcas in the pod often stay close to provide support. 

Shortage of salmon

J35’s first calf is now 14 and her third, born in 2020, is also alive. They form part of the critically endangered southern resident killer whale (SRKW) population, which is suffering from a shortfall in supplies of the Chinook salmon that provide their primary food source, combined with the effects of pollution, vessel noise and climate change.

The population has been reduced to 75, including what are believed to be only 23 breeding females.

NOAA Fisheries had previously reported that J35’s body condition had appeared ‘subnormal’, suggesting that she might not have been able to store enough fat for successful lactation, and that the calf was probably born prematurely and had not looked lively. 

There were grounds for consolation for J35's loss on the last day of 2024, however, with confirmation of the birth of another SRKW orca, designated J62. Seen among a number of adult females, its gender and the mother’s identity had yet to be established. “The calf appeared physically and behaviourally normal,” reported the CWS.

The researchers plan to conduct follow-up observations of both of J35 and new calf J62 as conditions and the orcas' movements allow. 

Även på Divernet: Sörjande späckhuggare ytor med ny kalv, Kidnappade späckhuggaren grindvalkalv?, Orca slår rekord – men till vilken kostnad?, Diver’s orca binge ger rekord

Senast Podcastavsnitt från Scuba Diver Mag
Upplev Freebreathe, den första i sitt slag inom undervattensutforskning. En personlig, bärbar snorklingsenhet som ger dig tillgång till obegränsad lufttillförsel upp till 15 fot under vattenytan genom kraften av din egen kroppsrörelse. #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Bli ett fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/gå med i UTRUSTNINGSKÖP: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------- -------------------------------------------------- ---------------------- VÅRA WEBBPLATSER Webbplats: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Dykning, Undervattensfotografering, Tips & Rådgivning, Scuba Gear Recensioner Webbplats: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Reserapporter Webbplats: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Webbplats : https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ För annonsering inom våra varumärken ---------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------- FÖLJ USA PÅ SOCIALA MEDIER FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Vi samarbetar med https://www.scuba. com och https://www.mikesdivestore.com för alla dina redskap. Överväg att använda affiliate-länken ovan för att stödja kanalen. Informationen i denna video är inte avsedd eller antydd att ersätta professionell SCUBA-utbildning eller rekommendationer för varje tillverkare. Allt innehåll, inklusive text, grafik, bilder och information, som finns i den här videon är endast i allmänt informationssyfte och ersätter inte utbildning från en kvalificerad dykinstruktör eller specifika krav från utrustningstillverkare.

Upplev Freebreathe, den första i sitt slag inom undervattensutforskning. En personlig, bärbar snorklingsenhet som ger dig tillgång till obegränsad lufttillförsel upp till 15 fot under vattenytan genom kraften av din egen kroppsrörelse.
#scuba #scubadive #scubadiver

Bli ett fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

KÖP UTRUSTNING: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
VÅRA WEBBPLATSER

Webbplats: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Dykning, undervattensfotografering, tips och råd, recensioner av dykutrustning
Webbplats: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Tips & Råd, Reserapporter
Webbplats: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Den enda dykshowen i Storbritannien
Webbplats: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ För annonsering inom våra varumärken
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
FÖLJ OSS PÅ SOCIALA MEDIER

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Vi samarbetar med https://www.scuba.com och https://www.mikesdivestore.com för alla dina redskap. Överväg att använda affiliate-länken ovan för att stödja kanalen.

Informationen i denna video är inte avsedd eller antydd att ersätta professionell SCUBA-utbildning eller rekommendationer för varje tillverkare. Allt innehåll, inklusive text, grafik, bilder och information, som finns i den här videon är endast i allmänt informationssyfte och ersätter inte utbildning från en kvalificerad dykinstruktör eller specifika krav från utrustningstillverkare.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5GMzY4RDIwMjU1MkMwOTRB

Freebreathe Underwater Immersion Pack på #DEMA

Scuba.com Affiliate Link: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/ktsa #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Bli ett fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag .com/affiliate/dive-gear ------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------ VÅRA WEBBPLATSER Webbplats: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Dykning, undervattensfotografering, tips och råd, recensioner av dykutrustning Webbplats: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Dykningsnyheter, undervattensfotografering, tips och råd, webbplats för reserapporter: https://www.divernet.com ://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Den enda dykshowen i Storbritannien Webbplats: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ För annonsering inom våra varumärken ---------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------- FÖLJ OSS PÅ SOCIALA MEDIER FACEBOOK: https://www .facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Vi samarbetar med https://www.scuba.com och https://www.mikesdivestore .com för all din utrustning väsentligheter. Överväg att använda affiliate-länken ovan för att stödja kanalen. Informationen i den här videon är inte avsedd eller underförstådd att ersätta professionell SCUBA-utbildning. Allt innehåll, inklusive text, grafik, bilder och information, som finns i den här videon är endast i allmänt informationssyfte och ersätter inte utbildning från en kvalificerad dykinstruktör. 00:00 Introduktion 01:20 Scuba.com 02:20 Threading Cam Band 04:15 BowLine 06:42 Ta bort fenstraps 08:19 Sliding Lead 10:16 Back Zips 12:56 Folding Regs 14:26 Wet Neck

Scuba.com affiliate länk:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/ktsa

#scuba #scubadive #scubadiver

Bli ett fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Inköp av utrustning: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
VÅRA WEBBPLATSER

Webbplats: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Dykning, undervattensfotografering, tips och råd, recensioner av dykutrustning
Webbplats: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Tips & Råd, Reserapporter
Webbplats: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Den enda dykshowen i Storbritannien
Webbplats: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ För annonsering inom våra varumärken
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
FÖLJ OSS PÅ SOCIALA MEDIER

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Vi samarbetar med https://www.scuba.com och https://www.mikesdivestore.com för alla dina redskap. Överväg att använda affiliate-länken ovan för att stödja kanalen.

Informationen i den här videon är inte avsedd eller underförstådd att ersätta professionell SCUBA-utbildning. Allt innehåll, inklusive text, grafik, bilder och information, som finns i den här videon är endast i allmänt informationssyfte och ersätter inte utbildning från en kvalificerad dykinstruktör.
00: 00 Introduktion
01:20 Scuba.com
02:20 Threading Cam Band
04:15 BowLine
06:42 Ta bort fenremmar
08:19 Sliding Lead
10:16 Blixtlås bak
12:56 Folding Regs
14:26 Wet Neck

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5FN0MwOEIwNDJFMDI5RDhB

Fler saker som dykare kämpar med w/@scubacom #scuba #tips #howto

Divolk Underwater Live-Streaming Smartphone Housing #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Bli ett fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join GEAR PURCHASES: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ---- -------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------- VÅRA WEBBPLATSER Webbplats: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Dykning, undervattensfotografering, tips och råd, recensioner av dykutrustning Webbplats: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Dykningsnyheter, undervattensfotografering, tips och råd, reserapporter Webbplats: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Endast dykshow i Storbritannien Webbplats: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ För annonsering inom våra varumärken -------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------- FÖLJ OSS PÅ SOCIALA MEDIER FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/ scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Vi samarbetar med https://www.scuba.com och https://www.mikesdivestore.com för alla dina väsentliga redskap. Överväg att använda affiliate-länken ovan för att stödja kanalen. Informationen i denna video är inte avsedd eller antydd att ersätta professionell SCUBA-utbildning eller rekommendationer för varje tillverkare. Allt innehåll, inklusive text, grafik, bilder och information, som finns i den här videon är endast i allmänt informationssyfte och ersätter inte utbildning från en kvalificerad dykinstruktör eller specifika krav från utrustningstillverkare.

Divolk Underwater Live-Streaming Smartphone-hölje
#scuba #scubadive #scubadiver

Bli ett fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

KÖP UTRUSTNING: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
VÅRA WEBBPLATSER

Webbplats: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Dykning, undervattensfotografering, tips och råd, recensioner av dykutrustning
Webbplats: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Tips & Råd, Reserapporter
Webbplats: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Den enda dykshowen i Storbritannien
Webbplats: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ För annonsering inom våra varumärken
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
FÖLJ OSS PÅ SOCIALA MEDIER

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Vi samarbetar med https://www.scuba.com och https://www.mikesdivestore.com för alla dina redskap. Överväg att använda affiliate-länken ovan för att stödja kanalen.

Informationen i denna video är inte avsedd eller antydd att ersätta professionell SCUBA-utbildning eller rekommendationer för varje tillverkare. Allt innehåll, inklusive text, grafik, bilder och information, som finns i den här videon är endast i allmänt informationssyfte och ersätter inte utbildning från en kvalificerad dykinstruktör eller specifika krav från utrustningstillverkare.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4yQUYyOTAwNjkwNDE5QjlE

Divolk Underwater Live-Streaming Smartphone Housing på #DEMA

Prenumerera

LÅT OSS HÅLLA KONTAKTEN!

Få en veckovis sammanfattning av alla Divernet-nyheter och artiklar Dykmask
Vi spammar inte! Läs vår integritetspolicy för mer info.

Prenumerera
Meddela om
gäst

0 Kommentarer
Mest röstade
Senaste äldsta
Inline feedbacks
Visa alla kommentarer
Senaste kommentarerna
Don W: Storbritannien uttrycker "allvarlig oro" över Röda havets dykbåtssäkerhet
Daniel Phelps: Dykare planerade att sälja 448 antika artefakter
Steve Fenton: Dykinstruktören åt belastande SD-kort
Peter: Hal Watts: Mr Scubas bortgång
Nigel: Storbritannien uttrycker "allvarlig oro" över Röda havets dykbåtssäkerhet
Senaste Nyheter
Späckhuggare kalvdöd tröst – men inte för J35 Späckhuggare kalvdöd tröst – men inte för J35
Dykares Tudor-vapendrag orsakade brittisk-irländsk spricka Dykares Tudor-vapendrag orsakade brittisk-irländsk spricka
Åtta dykare genomgår 30 timmars drift i Palau Åtta dykare genomgår 30 timmars drift i Palau
MBE för naturvårdsdykare Cunningham MBE för naturvårdsdykare Cunningham
OBE för den djupa skeppsvraksjägaren Mearns OBE för den djupa skeppsvraksjägaren Mearns
Spänstiga korallfickor hurrar forskare Spänstiga korallfickor hurrar forskare
Anslut dig till vårt nätverk!
Facebook X-twitter Instagram youtube Ämnen
Otillskrivna bilder på denna webbplats är upphovsrätt till fotografen.
Kontakta DIVER Magazine för mer information.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram youtube Ämnen
Copyright 2025 Rork Media Limited. Alla rättigheter förbehållna.
Presentprenumerationer
Prenumerera för £3/månad