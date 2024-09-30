Den största onlineresursen för dykare
Den största onlineresursen för dykare
Sök
Stäng den här sökrutan.

Navy releases 6 restored turtles in Azores

Följ Divernet på Google News
Prenumerera på vårt veckobrev
One of the loggerhead turtles is released off the Azores (Royal Navy)
One of the loggerhead turtles is released off the Azores (Royal Navy)

The Royal Navy has returned six rare loggerhead turtles to warm Atlantic waters, restored to health after being washed up in a “cold-shocked” condition on UK shores some 20 months ago.

Crew of the patrol ship HMS Medway released them off the Azores while on her way from Plymouth to the Caribbean to support international counter-drug smuggling operations and assisting hurricane-struck island communities.

In the early months of 2023, Divernet had reported on a flood of cold-shocked turtles stranding in the UK. This was when the half-dozen juveniles had been swept from the Caribbean or US east coast by strong winds and Atlantic currents. They would have died had they not been washed up and rescued.

Close-up of one of the turtles (Royal Navy)
Close-up of one of the turtles (Royal Navy)

Five came ashore in Cornwall and Devon and were cared for by staff at Newquay’s Blue Reef Aquarium, while the sixth was restored to health by Anglesey Sea Zoo after being found on an island beach.

“All the turtles arrived in a weakened state – in many cases we were unsure if they were going to make it overnight,” said Blue Reef Aquarium’s group curator Steve Matchett.

“All were dehydrated and emaciated. This is due to being too cold for a long period and being unable to feed/function properly. They have all prospered once we got them past the initial stages.”

Lessons in turtle care for volunteer turtle-keepers Sub-Lt Adam Whitelaw and Engineering Technician Ryan Brooks (Royal Navy)
Care tuition from Blue Reef Aquarium staff for volunteer RN turtle-keepers Sub-Lt Adam Whitelaw and Engineering Technician Ryan Brooks (Royal Navy)

På gång

When it came time to repatriate the turtles – named Jason, Gordon, Perran, Hayle, Holly and Tonni – the Royal Navy offered its assistance and loaded them onboard Medway in crates alongside its regular cargo of food supplies, machinery spare parts and disaster-relief kits.

Crew gather to watch the turtle release (Royal Navy)
Crew gather to watch the turtle release (Royal Navy)

The turtles did not require feeding while on board, only for their containers to be kept clean and water temperature maintained above 20°C. One of two sailors who volunteered as temporary turtle-keepers, Engineering Technician Ryan Brooks, described them as “surprisingly low maintenance”.

“All we really have to do is make sure their cages are clean and the turtles themselves are happy, cosy and moist – that they don’t dry out or suffer sore spots – so that basically means checking in on them twice a day,” he said.

Back at sea

Medway’s crew gathered on the flight-deck to watch the turtles being returned to the sea off the Azores. “As professional mariners, many of us are keen to do what we can to reduce the loss of biodiversity at sea,” said RN senior maritime environmental protection adviser Rod Jones.

End of the westbound voyage for a loggerhead turtle (Royal Navy)
End of the westbound voyage for a loggerhead turtle (Royal Navy)

“Encountering marine wildlife is one of the great joys of seafaring and if we can assist, even in a small way, to make that more likely in the future, we are pleased to be able to do that.”

“This is what we have been aiming for since day one,” said Frankie Hobro, owner of Anglesey Sea Zoo, when Tonni, the turtle it had treated, was collected. “We’re excited and a little bit emotional in a happy way.

“She’s in very, very safe hands as well. It’s wonderful to see how enthusiastic and excited the Navy crew are and how keen they are to look after these turtles – it’s lovely.”

Även på Divernet: Flood Of Cold-Shocked Turtles Strand In UK, Turtle Navigation "Relativt rå"Livet ser upp efter utrotningshotade sköldpaddorSköldpaddan som håller upp världenHur falska ägg kan öka sköldpaddans överlevnad

Senast Podcastavsnitt från Scuba Diver Mag
@adefrutos63 #askmark Hur hanterar du att följa dyk när ditt senaste dyk har varit mycket stressigt på grund av luftbrist? #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver LÄNKAR Bli ett fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ---------- -------------------------------------------------- ----------------------- VÅRA WEBBPLATSER Webbplats: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Dykning, undervattensfotografering, tips och råd, recensioner av dykutrustning Webbplats: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Webbplats: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Webbplats: https:// www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ För annonsering inom våra varumärken -------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------- FÖLJ OSS PÅ SOCIALA MEDIER FACEBOOK : https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Vi samarbetar med https://www.scuba.com och https ://www.mikesdivestore.com för alla dina redskap. Överväg att använda affiliate-länken ovan för att stödja kanalen. Informationen i den här videon är inte avsedd eller underförstådd att ersätta professionell SCUBA-utbildning. Allt innehåll, inklusive text, grafik, bilder och information, som finns i den här videon är endast i allmänt informationssyfte och ersätter inte utbildning från en kvalificerad dykinstruktör.

@adefrutos63
#askmark Hur hanterar du att följa dyk när ditt senaste dyk har varit mycket stressigt på grund av luftbrist?
#scuba #scubadive #scubadiver
LÄNKAR

Bli ett fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Inköp av utrustning: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
VÅRA WEBBPLATSER

Webbplats: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Dykning, undervattensfotografering, tips och råd, recensioner av dykutrustning
Webbplats: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Tips & Råd, Reserapporter
Webbplats: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Den enda dykshowen i Storbritannien
Webbplats: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ För annonsering inom våra varumärken
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
FÖLJ OSS PÅ SOCIALA MEDIER

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Vi samarbetar med https://www.scuba.com och https://www.mikesdivestore.com för alla dina redskap. Överväg att använda affiliate-länken ovan för att stödja kanalen.

Informationen i den här videon är inte avsedd eller underförstådd att ersätta professionell SCUBA-utbildning. Allt innehåll, inklusive text, grafik, bilder och information, som finns i den här videon är endast i allmänt informationssyfte och ersätter inte utbildning från en kvalificerad dykinstruktör.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS42ODgwQ0RBNTY1OTRERDQy

Att komma tillbaka i vattnet efter ett dåligt dyk? #AskMark #scuba

Scuba.com webbplatslänk: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz Bli ett fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive -växel -------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------- VÅRA WEBBPLATSER Webbplats: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Dykning, undervattensfotografering, tips och råd, recensioner av dykutrustning Webbplats: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba-nyheter, undervattensfotografering, tips och råd, reserapporter Webbplats: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dykshow i Storbritannien Webbplats: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ För annonsering inom våra varumärken ---------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------- ------ FÖLJ OSS PÅ SOCIALA MEDIER FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Vi samarbetar med https://www.scuba.com och https://www.mikesdivestore.com för alla dina redskap. Överväg att använda affiliate-länken ovan för att stödja kanalen. Informationen i den här videon är inte avsedd eller underförstådd att ersätta professionell SCUBA-utbildning. Allt innehåll, inklusive text, grafik, bilder och information, som finns i den här videon är endast i allmänt informationssyfte och ersätter inte utbildning från en kvalificerad dykinstruktör. 00:00 Introduktion 01:19 Scuba.com 02:13 Unboxing 03:51 Specifikationer 09:40 Recension

Scuba.com webbplatslänk:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz


Bli ett fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Inköp av utrustning: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
VÅRA WEBBPLATSER

Webbplats: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Dykning, undervattensfotografering, tips och råd, recensioner av dykutrustning
Webbplats: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Tips & Råd, Reserapporter
Webbplats: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Den enda dykshowen i Storbritannien
Webbplats: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ För annonsering inom våra varumärken
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
FÖLJ OSS PÅ SOCIALA MEDIER

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Vi samarbetar med https://www.scuba.com och https://www.mikesdivestore.com för alla dina redskap. Överväg att använda affiliate-länken ovan för att stödja kanalen.

Informationen i den här videon är inte avsedd eller underförstådd att ersätta professionell SCUBA-utbildning. Allt innehåll, inklusive text, grafik, bilder och information, som finns i den här videon är endast i allmänt informationssyfte och ersätter inte utbildning från en kvalificerad dykinstruktör.
00: 00 Introduktion
01:19 Scuba.com
02:13 Unboxing
03:51 Specifikationer
09:40 Recension

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RjgyNkZCNjkwMkZDMzcz

OrcaTorch D630 V2.0 Umbilical Torch Review #Unboxing #Review

Den här veckan på podcasten är professionella dykguider på Filippinerna i varmt vatten efter ett tips om att vissa accepterar betalning för att gravera namn i koraller, vilket leder till att myndigheterna fyrdubblar belöningspengarna för all information om de skyldiga. LL cool J har nyligen berättat för Guardian att den anatroniska hajen i Deep Blue Sea nästan dränkte honom. Och en före detta marindykare har bestämt sig för att bli den första att simma den engelska kanalen, på ryggen. https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to- swim-channel-backwards/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/ https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica- shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830 https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo Bli ett fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ------------------------------------------ -------------------------------------------------- VÅRA WEBBPLATSER Webbplats: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Dykning, undervattensfotografering, tips och råd, recensioner av dykutrustning Webbplats: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Dykningsnyheter, undervattensfotografering, tips och råd, webbplats för reserapporter : https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Webbplats: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ För annonsering inom våra varumärken --------------- -------------------------------------------------- ------------------- FÖLJ OSS PÅ SOCIALA MEDIER FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Vi samarbetar med https://www.scuba.com och https://www.mikesdivestore.com för alla dina redskap. Överväg att använda affiliate-länken ovan för att stödja kanalen. Informationen i den här videon är inte avsedd eller underförstådd att ersätta professionell SCUBA-utbildning. Allt innehåll, inklusive text, grafik, bilder och information, som finns i den här videon är endast i allmänt informationssyfte och ersätter inte utbildning från en kvalificerad dykinstruktör.

Den här veckan på podcasten är professionella dykguider på Filippinerna i varmt vatten efter ett tips om att vissa accepterar betalning för att gravera namn i koraller, vilket leder till att myndigheterna fyrdubblar belöningspengarna för all information om de skyldiga. LL cool J har nyligen berättat för Guardian att den anatroniska hajen i Deep Blue Sea nästan dränkte honom. Och en före detta marindykare har bestämt sig för att bli den första att simma den engelska kanalen, på ryggen.



https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to-swim-channel-backwards/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/
https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica-shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo


Bli ett fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Inköp av utrustning: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
VÅRA WEBBPLATSER

Webbplats: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Dykning, undervattensfotografering, tips och råd, recensioner av dykutrustning
Webbplats: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Tips & Råd, Reserapporter
Webbplats: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Den enda dykshowen i Storbritannien
Webbplats: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ För annonsering inom våra varumärken
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
FÖLJ OSS PÅ SOCIALA MEDIER

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Vi samarbetar med https://www.scuba.com och https://www.mikesdivestore.com för alla dina redskap. Överväg att använda affiliate-länken ovan för att stödja kanalen.

Informationen i den här videon är inte avsedd eller underförstådd att ersätta professionell SCUBA-utbildning. Allt innehåll, inklusive text, grafik, bilder och information, som finns i den här videon är endast i allmänt informationssyfte och ersätter inte utbildning från en kvalificerad dykinstruktör.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5FRUEzOUYxQTE4OEIyMTI3

Guider fick betalt för Graffiti Coral #scuba #news #podcast

Ladda fler... Prenumerera

LÅT OSS HÅLLA KONTAKTEN!

Få en veckovis sammanfattning av alla Divernet-nyheter och artiklar Dykmask
Vi spammar inte! Läs vår integritetspolicy för mer info.

Prenumerera
Meddela om
gäst

0 Kommentarer
Mest röstade
Senaste äldsta
Inline feedbacks
Visa alla kommentarer
Senaste kommentarerna
Michael L: SS United States liner ska bli världens största konstgjorda rev
matt w: Frånkopplad slang orsakade Scapa-dykarens död
Jessica j: Fången delfin "slängd ut med badvatten"
John: 4 dykare dör efter att ha sugits in i röret
Les jones: SS United States liner ska bli världens största konstgjorda rev
Senaste Nyheter
Malta dykare-dödsutredning anser att läkaren är oaktsam Malta dykare-dödsutredning anser att läkaren är oaktsam
Frånkopplad slang orsakade Scapa-dykarens död Frånkopplad slang orsakade Scapa-dykarens död
Erebus skeppsvrakets kapten kannibaliseras av besättningen Erebus skeppsvrakets kapten kannibaliseras av besättningen
Vrakjägare löser ett annat Great Lakes-mysterium Vrakjägare löser ett annat Great Lakes-mysterium
Sök efter dykare i Cornwall avbröts Sök efter dykare i Cornwall avbröts
Dykarfynd i hamnen i Svarta havets fästning Dykarfynd i hamnen i Svarta havets fästning

Håll kontakten med oss

Facebook X-twitter Instagram youtube

Otillskrivna bilder på denna webbplats är upphovsrätt till fotografen.
Kontakta DIVER Magazine för mer information.

Copyright 2024 Rork Media Limited. Alla rättigheter förbehållna.

0
Skulle älska dina tankar, vänligen kommentera.x