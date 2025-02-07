Tidskriftsprenumerationer
Ta bort annonser för £3/månad
Logga in

DNA bevisar det: Späckhuggare dödar för vithajlever

Följ oss på Google Nyheter
Prenumerera på vårt veckobrev
Great white shark (Andrew Fox / Rodney Fox Expeditions)
Great white shark (Andrew Fox / Rodney Fox Expeditions)

I början av 1918, Divernet / Dykare tidningen sprang an exclusive story by shark expert Richard Peirce. It carried a stark warning: tourism based on cage-diving with great whites in South Africa was in jeopardy, because orcas with a taste for shark liver were killing or scaring away the sharks.

Two particular orcas, named Port and Starboard, had launched a reign of terror on what had always been considered the ultimate apex predator. For some involved in the lucrative shark-diving industry, the suggestion was painful to accept.

Orcas (Isabella Reeves / Flinders University)
Orca (Isabella Reeves / Flinders University)

Now, seven years on and with great whites still scarce off South Africa, DNA evidence has for the first time confirmed that an orca was responsible for hunting down and killing a white shark for its liver.

This time the incident happened in Australia. Witnesses saw several killer whales (Orcinus orca), including two locally recognised individuals named Bent Tip and Ripple, catch a large prey in Bridgewater Bay near Portland in Victoria in 2023.

Two days later the carcass of a 4.7m white shark (Carcharodon carcharias) was washed ashore and collected by state fisheries officers for investigation.

White shark carcass washed up in Portland (Ben Johnson / Portland Bait & Tackle)
White shark carcass washed up in Portland (Ben Johnson / Portland Bait & Tackle)

Four bite-wounds

The just-published study of the shark was led by a Flinders University scientific team, who analysed swabs taken from four distinctive bite-wounds on the carcass. 

The proof was there in the DNA when the swabs were sequenced for genetic material left by the predator. An orca had eaten the shark’s mid-section, where the nutritionally rich liver had once been, and the other three wounds revealed the DNA from scavenging broadnose seven-gill sharks. The great white’s digestive and reproductive organs were also missing.

The analysis builds on anecdotal evidence of predation by orcas on great whites and other species of sharks in South Africa and also California. 

“These findings provide compelling evidence of killer whale predation on white sharks in Australian waters, with a strong indication of selective liver consumption,” says the study’s lead author Isabella Reeves, a PhD candidate with the university’s Southern Shark Ecology Group and the West Australian Cetacean Research Centre (CETREC).

“This suggests that such predation events may be more widespread and prevalent across the globe than previously believed.”

Flinders University study infographic (Emma Luck)
Flinders University study infographic (Emma Luck)

Other sharks

Orcas had occasionally been recorded preying on blue, porbeagle, shortfin mako, ground and tiger sharks in Australia, but no proven killings of great whites had occurred before.

“Evidence suggests that the white sharks being displaced or directly killed as a result of the killer whale predation in South Africa has led to cascading shifts in the wider marine ecosystem,” commented co-lead author Adam Miller, an associate professor at Flinders.

YouTube-video

“We know that white sharks are key regulators of ecosystem structure and functions, so it’s very important we preserve these top predators. Therefore it is important that we keep a tab on these types of interactions in Australian waters where possible.”

The new study is som publicerades i Ekologi och evolution.

Även på Divernet: Vithajturism i Sydafrika i fara när späckhuggare attackerar hajar, Ensam späckhuggare dödade vithaj på 2 minuter, Female killers v blue whale –a world-first, Old Tom, killers of Eden and their DNA secrets

Senast Podcastavsnitt från Scuba Diver Mag
Den här veckan på podden, ett ganska fördömande reportage om Röda havets myndigheter efter Sea Story-förlisningen. Ett par nya rekord inklusive en fotografering på 50m och ett undervattensrekord på gångavstånd. Och en malaysisk dykanläggning har fått sin licens officiellt återkallad av regeringen. https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/efforts-to-coerce-sea-story-diver-survivors-reported-by-bbc/ https://divernet.com/photography/photographers/underwater- modell-fotograferar-just-gick-in-deco/ https://divernet.com/scuba-news/wrecks/latest-shipwreck-discovery-dives-raise-questions/ https://divernet.com/scuba-news/freediving/female-freediver-steps-up-for- absolut-rekord-promenad/ https://divernet.com/scuba-news/malaysian-dive-resort-has-licence-revoked/ #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Bli ett fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join GEAR PURCHASES: https: //www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear -------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------- VÅR WEBBPLATSER Webbplats: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Dykning, undervattensfotografering, tips och råd, recensioner av dykutrustning Webbplats: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Dyknyheter, undervattensfotografering, tips och råd, reserapporter Webbplats: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Webbplats: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ För annonsering inom våra varumärken ------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------ FÖLJ OSS PÅ SOCIALA MEDIER FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Vi samarbetar med https://www.scuba .com och https://www.mikesdivestore.com för alla dina redskap. Överväg att använda affiliate-länken ovan för att stödja kanalen. Informationen i denna video är inte avsedd eller antydd att ersätta professionell SCUBA-utbildning eller rekommendationer för varje tillverkare. Allt innehåll, inklusive text, grafik, bilder och information, som finns i den här videon är endast i allmänt informationssyfte och ersätter inte utbildning från en kvalificerad dykinstruktör eller specifika krav från utrustningstillverkare.

Den här veckan på podden, ett ganska fördömande reportage om Röda havets myndigheter efter Sea Story-förlisningen. Ett par nya rekord inklusive en fotografering på 50m och ett undervattensrekord på gångavstånd. Och en malaysisk dykanläggning har fått sin licens officiellt återkallad av regeringen.

https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/efforts-to-coerce-sea-story-diver-survivors-reported-by-bbc/
https://divernet.com/photography/photographers/underwater-model-shoots-just-went-into-deco/
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/wrecks/latest-shipwreck-discovery-dives-raise-questions/
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/freediving/female-freediver-steps-up-for-absolute-record-walk/
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/malaysian-dive-resort-has-licence-revoked/

#scuba #scubadive #scubadiver

Bli ett fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

KÖP UTRUSTNING: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
VÅRA WEBBPLATSER

Webbplats: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Dykning, undervattensfotografering, tips och råd, recensioner av dykutrustning
Webbplats: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Tips & Råd, Reserapporter
Webbplats: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Den enda dykshowen i Storbritannien
Webbplats: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ För annonsering inom våra varumärken
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
FÖLJ OSS PÅ SOCIALA MEDIER

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Vi samarbetar med https://www.scuba.com och https://www.mikesdivestore.com för alla dina redskap. Överväg att använda affiliate-länken ovan för att stödja kanalen.

Informationen i denna video är inte avsedd eller antydd att ersätta professionell SCUBA-utbildning eller rekommendationer för varje tillverkare. Allt innehåll, inklusive text, grafik, bilder och information, som finns i den här videon är endast i allmänt informationssyfte och ersätter inte utbildning från en kvalificerad dykinstruktör eller specifika krav från utrustningstillverkare.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4xRUU4M0JFMUQ4QTA2MjVB

Fördömande rapport om Röda havets myndigheter #scuba #podcast #news

Thailand Dive Trip Extras med @AggressorAdventures #scubadiving #thailand Aggressor Affiliate Länk: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/bylq #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Bli ett fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join KÖP UTRUSTNING: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ------------------------------------------ -------------------------------------------------- VÅRA WEBBPLATSER Webbplats: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Dykning, undervattensfotografering, tips och råd, recensioner av dykutrustning Webbplats: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Dykningyheter, undervattensfotografering, tips och råd, reserapporter Webbplats: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Webbplats: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ För annonsering inom våra varumärken ------------- -------------------------------------------------- -------------------- FÖLJ OSS PÅ SOCIALA MEDIER FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM : https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Vi samarbetar med https://www.scuba.com och https://www.mikesdivestore.com för alla dina redskap. Överväg att använda affiliate-länken ovan för att stödja kanalen. Informationen i denna video är inte avsedd eller antydd att ersätta professionell SCUBA-utbildning eller rekommendationer för varje tillverkare. Allt innehåll, inklusive text, grafik, bilder och information, som finns i den här videon är endast i allmänt informationssyfte och ersätter inte utbildning från en kvalificerad dykinstruktör eller specifika krav från utrustningstillverkare.

Thailand Dykresa Extras med @AggressorAdventures #scubadiving #thailand

Aggressor Affiliate Link:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/bylq


#scuba #scubadive #scubadiver

Bli ett fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

KÖP UTRUSTNING: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
VÅRA WEBBPLATSER

Webbplats: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Dykning, undervattensfotografering, tips och råd, recensioner av dykutrustning
Webbplats: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Tips & Råd, Reserapporter
Webbplats: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Den enda dykshowen i Storbritannien
Webbplats: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ För annonsering inom våra varumärken
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
FÖLJ OSS PÅ SOCIALA MEDIER

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Vi samarbetar med https://www.scuba.com och https://www.mikesdivestore.com för alla dina redskap. Överväg att använda affiliate-länken ovan för att stödja kanalen.

Informationen i denna video är inte avsedd eller antydd att ersätta professionell SCUBA-utbildning eller rekommendationer för varje tillverkare. Allt innehåll, inklusive text, grafik, bilder och information, som finns i den här videon är endast i allmänt informationssyfte och ersätter inte utbildning från en kvalificerad dykinstruktör eller specifika krav från utrustningstillverkare.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5FRkU3NjdFNDBDMjFBNTlF

Thailand Dive Trip Extras w/@AggressorAdventures #scubadiving #thailand

@fredr1 #AskMark - hej Mark. Tack för allt ditt fantastiska innehåll. Kan du diskutera ins och outs av Partial vs Continuous Blend (och "banked" - om det är annorlunda) nitrox? Jag vet att du behöver en 02 rengjord cylinder för PB men inte för CB? Kan man gå fram och tillbaka mellan luft- och nitroxfyllningar med CB eller banked? Tack! #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Bli ett fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/gå med i UTRUSTNINGSKÖP: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------- -------------------------------------------------- ---------------------- VÅRA WEBBPLATSER Webbplats: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Dykning, Undervattensfotografering, Tips & Rådgivning, Scuba Gear Recensioner Webbplats: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Reserapporter Webbplats: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Webbplats : https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ För annonsering inom våra varumärken ---------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------- FÖLJ USA PÅ SOCIALA MEDIER FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Vi samarbetar med https://www.scuba. com och https://www.mikesdivestore.com för alla dina redskap. Överväg att använda affiliate-länken ovan för att stödja kanalen. Informationen i denna video är inte avsedd eller antydd att ersätta professionell SCUBA-utbildning eller rekommendationer för varje tillverkare. Allt innehåll, inklusive text, grafik, bilder och information, som finns i den här videon är endast i allmänt informationssyfte och ersätter inte utbildning från en kvalificerad dykinstruktör eller specifika krav från utrustningstillverkare.

@fredr1
#AskMark - hej Mark. Tack för allt ditt fantastiska innehåll. Kan du diskutera ins och outs av Partial vs Continuous Blend (och "banked" - om det är annorlunda) nitrox? Jag vet att du behöver en 02 rengjord cylinder för PB men inte för CB? Kan man gå fram och tillbaka mellan luft- och nitroxfyllningar med CB eller banked? Tack!
#scuba #scubadive #scubadiver

Bli ett fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

KÖP UTRUSTNING: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
VÅRA WEBBPLATSER

Webbplats: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Dykning, undervattensfotografering, tips och råd, recensioner av dykutrustning
Webbplats: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Tips & Råd, Reserapporter
Webbplats: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Den enda dykshowen i Storbritannien
Webbplats: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ För annonsering inom våra varumärken
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
FÖLJ OSS PÅ SOCIALA MEDIER

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Vi samarbetar med https://www.scuba.com och https://www.mikesdivestore.com för alla dina redskap. Överväg att använda affiliate-länken ovan för att stödja kanalen.

Informationen i denna video är inte avsedd eller antydd att ersätta professionell SCUBA-utbildning eller rekommendationer för varje tillverkare. Allt innehåll, inklusive text, grafik, bilder och information, som finns i den här videon är endast i allmänt informationssyfte och ersätter inte utbildning från en kvalificerad dykinstruktör eller specifika krav från utrustningstillverkare.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS45MTRCQjE3QzVGNDREODIz

Hur gör du Nitrox? #AskMark

Prenumerera

LÅT OSS HÅLLA KONTAKTEN!

Få en veckovis sammanfattning av alla Divernet-nyheter och artiklar Dykmask
Vi spammar inte! Läs vår integritetspolicy för mer info.
Prenumerera
Meddela om
gäst

0 Kommentarer
Mest röstade
Senaste äldsta
Inline feedbacks
Visa alla kommentarer
Senaste kommentarerna
Al Catalfumo: Koralldöd i Karibien
Aidan Karley: Grottdykare överlever 60 timmar i luftficka
Darren: Kan du dyka efter en stroke?
Simon Walsh: Koralldöd i Karibien
Rex Hargrave: Community scuba: Cornish klubbar behöver hjälp
Senaste Nyheter
DNA bevisar det: Späckhuggare dödar för vithajlever DNA bevisar det: Späckhuggare dödar för vithajlever
"Var försiktig med att välja Röda havets dykbåtar" varnar MAIB "Var försiktig med att välja Röda havets dykbåtar" varnar MAIB
Dyk liveaboard-sänkor i Raja Ampat Dyk liveaboard-sänkor i Raja Ampat
Volontärer frigör tjudrad val i Skye Volontärer frigör tjudrad val i Skye
Shipwreck ID: Brasiliens enda militära förlust från andra världskriget Shipwreck ID: Brasiliens enda militära förlust från andra världskriget
Seagrass planterare behöver hjälp att identifiera Cornish platser Seagrass planterare behöver hjälp att identifiera Cornish platser
Anslut dig till vårt nätverk!
Facebook X-twitter Instagram youtube Ämnen
Otillskrivna bilder på denna webbplats är upphovsrätt till fotografen.
Kontakta DIVER Magazine för mer information.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram youtube Ämnen
Copyright 2025 Rork Media Limited. Alla rättigheter förbehållna.
Presentprenumerationer
Prenumerera för £3/månad