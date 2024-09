Malta dykare-dödsutredning anser att läkaren är oaktsam

RISE IN DEMAND: An increase in diver treatments at the Mater Dei hyperbaric unit, as well as Malta’s other unit at Gozo General Hospital, has been reported by the Times of Malta. Mater Dei had treated 57 divers so far this year, it stated last week, already surpassing its annual average of 50. Gozo averages 30 divers a year.

Dr Stephen Muscat, former head consultant at Mater Dei, noted that “Malta is fast becoming a mecca for technical diving”, and that this was a factor in making divers more prone to accidents.