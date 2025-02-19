Tidskriftsprenumerationer
Ta bort annonser för £3/månad
Logga in

False killer whales shot after mass stranding

Följ oss på Google Nyheter
Prenumerera på vårt veckobrev
Attempts to get the false killer whales back out to sea have failed (Tasmania Parks & Wildlife Service)
Attempts to get the false killer whales back out to sea have been unsuccessful (Tasmania Parks & Wildlife Service)

A pod of more than 150 false killer whales have been involved in a mass stranding on a remote beach in north-western Tasmania – and, because the 90 or so that had not already died were under so much stress, they are now having to be put down by environment department officials.

The isolated Arthur River site, about 300km from Launceston, has proved difficult for rescuers to access with their vehicles and equipment.

Attempts to refloat the whales in the prevailing sea conditions, which are expected to remain rough for the next few days, have been unsuccessful, with the weakened cetaceans unable to swim past the break and being washed back in.

Some of the stranded false killer whales (Tasmania Parks & Wildlife Service)
Some of the stranded false killer whales (Tasmania Parks & Wildlife Service)

Smakämnen Tasmania Parks & Wildlife Service said that euthanasia for all the remaining whales had been agreed as a last resort, carried out by shooting on the basis of expert wildlife veterinarian assessments to prevent further suffering for the animals.

More than 80% of Australian whale strandings are reported to occur in Tasmania, though it is more than half a century since false killer whales mass-stranded there. Pilot whales are more often involved. 

False killer whales (Pseudorca crassidens) are smaller and slimmer than killer whales and lack their white patches – the name derives from similarities in the shape of the skull. The species can grow up to 6m long and weigh 1.5 tonnes.

Line-injured humpback dies in Scotland

The dead humpback whale (Phil Dickinson)
The dead humpback whale (Phil Dickinson)

Meanwhile, after two reports on Divernet recently (se nedan) of humpback whales being rescued from rope entanglements off Scotland’s Isle of Skye, a young male humpback has washed up dead on the western mainland showing signs of entanglement injuries.

The carcass was spotted on the Kintyre peninsula between Claonaig and Skipness on 15 February, and it appeared to have been a previously healthy animal.

There were “very deep wounds around its fluke and other lighter rope marks”, said Skotskt schema för strandning av marina djur (SMASS) volunteer Phil Dickinson. “The initial conclusion is that it died from drowning whilst entangled.”

Även på Divernet: FRIVILLIGA FRI BOJDADE VAL I SKYE, ANOTHER HUMPBACK WHALE FREED OFF SKYE, SPAT OUT: WHY WHALES WON’T SWALLOW HUMANS

Senast Podcastavsnitt från Scuba Diver Mag
@timpell49 #AskMark Markera bra video älskar ditt innehåll Jag hade nyligen min cylinder hydrotestad den var fylld med luft hur länge kan du hålla luften i cylindern innan du använder den. Dykbutik kan även tömma luften och fylla med nitrox? #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Bli ett fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join GEAR PURCHASES: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ VÅRA WEBSIDA Hemsida: https://www.scubadivermag.com, Underwater Scuba Divermag.com Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Webbplats: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Webbplats: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Webbplats: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ För reklam inom våra varumärken ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SOCIALA MEDIER FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Vi samarbetar med https://www.scuba.com och https://www.mikesdivestore.com för alla dina redskap. Överväg att använda affiliate-länken ovan för att stödja kanalen. Informationen i denna video är inte avsedd eller antydd att ersätta professionell SCUBA-utbildning eller rekommendationer för varje tillverkare. Allt innehåll, inklusive text, grafik, bilder och information, som finns i den här videon är endast i allmänt informationssyfte och ersätter inte utbildning från en kvalificerad dykinstruktör eller specifika krav från utrustningstillverkare.

@timpell49
#AskMark Markera bra video älskar ditt innehåll Jag lät nyligen testa min cylinder med vattenkraft den var fylld med luft hur länge kan du hålla luften i cylindern innan du använder den. Dykbutik kan även tömma luften och fylla med nitrox?
#scuba #scubadive #scubadiver

Bli ett fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

KÖP UTRUSTNING: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
VÅRA WEBBPLATSER

Webbplats: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Dykning, undervattensfotografering, tips och råd, recensioner av dykutrustning
Webbplats: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Tips & Råd, Reserapporter
Webbplats: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Den enda dykshowen i Storbritannien
Webbplats: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ För annonsering inom våra varumärken
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
FÖLJ OSS PÅ SOCIALA MEDIER

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Vi samarbetar med https://www.scuba.com och https://www.mikesdivestore.com för alla dina redskap. Överväg att använda affiliate-länken ovan för att stödja kanalen.

Informationen i denna video är inte avsedd eller antydd att ersätta professionell SCUBA-utbildning eller rekommendationer för varje tillverkare. Allt innehåll, inklusive text, grafik, bilder och information, som finns i den här videon är endast i allmänt informationssyfte och ersätter inte utbildning från en kvalificerad dykinstruktör eller specifika krav från utrustningstillverkare.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS41ODI2RjhGOTVBODI2NDE5

Hur länge kan du ha luft i en cylinder? #AskMark #dykning

Hela listan över dykshower med länkar: https://divernet.com/scuba-diving/your-worldwide-dive-show-guide-for-2025/ 18-26 JANUARI: Boot Düsseldorf (International Boat Show) 1-2 FEBRUARI: Duikvaker FEBRUARI 21-23 FEBRUARI Dyk 21-23 FEBRUARI:-1 FEBRUARI: European Show: Diving Resort Travel (DRT) Show, Malaysia 2-15 MARS: GO Diving Show (Dykshowen i Storbritannien) 16-28 MARS: ADEX Ocean Festival / OZTek Australia 30-4 MARS: Mediterranean Diving Show 6-22 APRIL: Asia Dive Expo (ADEX) MAJ 25-31 MAJ: Scuba 1 Expo (13TD: Thailand Dive) 15-6 JUNI: Malaysia International Dive Expo (MIDE) 7-17 SEPTEMBER: GO Diving ANZ Show 19-11 OKTOBER: Diving Talks 14-00 NOVEMBER: DEMA Show #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Bli ett fan: https://www.scubadiverES: GEAR.com/joschain https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- VÅRA WEBBPLATSER Webbplats: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Dykning, undervattensfotografering, tips och råd, Scuba Gear Recensioner Webbplats: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Travel News, Underwater Scuba Photography, Underwater Scuba Webbplats: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Webbplats: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ För annonsering inom våra varumärken ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ FÖLJ OSS PÅ SOCIALA MEDIER FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadiversmag: https://TWITTERSTAG INStwitter. https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Vi samarbetar med https://www.scuba.com och https://www.mikesdivestore.com för alla dina redskap. Överväg att använda affiliate-länken ovan för att stödja kanalen. Informationen i denna video är inte avsedd eller antydd att ersätta professionell SCUBA-utbildning eller rekommendationer för varje tillverkare. Allt innehåll, inklusive text, grafik, bilder och information, som finns i den här videon är endast i allmänt informationssyfte och ersätter inte utbildning från en kvalificerad dykinstruktör eller specifika krav från utrustningstillverkare. 00:01 Introduktion 35:02 Scuba.com Annons 35:03 Duikvaker 15:04 EUDI 23:05 DRT 04:06 GO Diving Show UK 24:07 ADEX OZTek 06:07 Mediterranean 34:08 ADEX 21:08:51EX Scuba:09EX 36:10 GO Diving ANZ 06:11 Diving Talks 09:11 DEMA

Fullständig lista över dykshower med länkar:
https://divernet.com/scuba-diving/your-worldwide-dive-show-guide-for-2025/

18-26 JANUARI: Boot Düsseldorf (International Boat Show)
1-2 FEBRUARI: Duikvaker
21-23 FEBRUARI: European Dive Show (EUDI)
21-23 FEBRUARI: Diving Resort Travel Show (DRT), Malaysia
1–2 MARS: GO Diving Show (The UK Dive Show)
15-16 MARS: ADEX Ocean Festival / OZTek Australien
28-30 MARS: Medelhavsdykarshow
4-6 APRIL: Asia Dive Expo (ADEX)
22-25 MAJ: Thailand Dive Expo (TDEX)
31 MAJ – 1 JUNI: Scuba Show
13-15 JUNI: Malaysia International Dive Expo (MIDE)
6-7 SEPTEMBER: GO Diving ANZ Show
17-19 OKTOBER: Dyksamtal
11-14 NOVEMBER: DEMA Show

#scuba #scubadive #scubadiver

Bli ett fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

KÖP UTRUSTNING: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
VÅRA WEBBPLATSER

Webbplats: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Dykning, undervattensfotografering, tips och råd, recensioner av dykutrustning
Webbplats: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Tips & Råd, Reserapporter
Webbplats: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Den enda dykshowen i Storbritannien
Webbplats: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ För annonsering inom våra varumärken
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
FÖLJ OSS PÅ SOCIALA MEDIER

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Vi samarbetar med https://www.scuba.com och https://www.mikesdivestore.com för alla dina redskap. Överväg att använda affiliate-länken ovan för att stödja kanalen.

Informationen i denna video är inte avsedd eller antydd att ersätta professionell SCUBA-utbildning eller rekommendationer för varje tillverkare. Allt innehåll, inklusive text, grafik, bilder och information, som finns i den här videon är endast i allmänt informationssyfte och ersätter inte utbildning från en kvalificerad dykinstruktör eller specifika krav från utrustningstillverkare.
00: 00 Introduktion
01:35 Scuba.com-annons
02:35 Duikvaker
03:15 EUDI
04:23 DRT
05:04 GO Diving Show UK
06:24 ADEX OZTek
07:06 Medelhavet
07:34 ADEX
08:21 TDEX
08:51 Scuba Show
09:36 MIDDEN
10:06 GO Diving ANZ
11:09 Dyksamtal
11:58 DEMA

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43OTNDNTk0OUNGMDA1MUNG

Kommande dykshower 2025 #scubadiving #diveshow

Den amerikanske dykaren Barrington Scott har satt ett verifierat Guinness-världsrekord för den snabbaste tiden att dyka över alla sju kontinenter.Cartagenas kommunfullmäktige säger att de förbereder sig på att skärpa åtkomsten till Cueva del Agua-systemet (vattengrottan) i södra Spanien, efter att en 37-årig kvinnlig dykare dog den 18 januari. Och en undervattenshabitatbyggare har just utökat rekordet för längsta tid under vatten. https://divernet.com/scuba-news/scuba-dash-across-7-continents-brings-world-record/ https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/spanish-cave-divers-death-prompts-calls-for-controls/ https://www.kentucky.com/news/nation-world/national/article299289964.html https://divernet.com/scuba-news/pod-builder-completes-120-days-under-sea/ #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Bli ett fanwww.comscubadiver GEAR: https://www.kentucky.com/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- VÅRA WEBBPLATSER Webbplats: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Dykning, undervattensfotografering, tips och råd, Scuba Gear Recensioner Webbplats: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Travel News, Underwater Scuba Photography, Underwater Scuba Webbplats: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Webbplats: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ För annonsering inom våra varumärken ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ FÖLJ OSS PÅ SOCIALA MEDIER FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadiversmag: https://TWITTERSTAG INStwitter. https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Vi samarbetar med https://www.scuba.com och https://www.mikesdivestore.com för alla dina redskap. Överväg att använda affiliate-länken ovan för att stödja kanalen. Informationen i denna video är inte avsedd eller antydd att ersätta professionell SCUBA-utbildning eller rekommendationer för varje tillverkare. Allt innehåll, inklusive text, grafik, bilder och information, som finns i den här videon är endast i allmänt informationssyfte och ersätter inte utbildning från en kvalificerad dykinstruktör eller specifika krav från utrustningstillverkare.

Den amerikanske dykaren Barrington Scott har satt ett verifierat Guinness-världsrekord för den snabbaste tiden att dyka över alla sju kontinenter.Cartagenas kommunfullmäktige säger att de förbereder sig på att skärpa åtkomsten till Cueva del Agua-systemet (vattengrottan) i södra Spanien, efter att en 37-årig kvinnlig dykare dog den 18 januari. Och en undervattenshabitatbyggare har just utökat rekordet för längsta tid under vatten.

https://divernet.com/scuba-news/scuba-dash-across-7-continents-brings-world-record/
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/spanish-cave-divers-death-prompts-calls-for-controls/
https://www.kentucky.com/news/nation-world/national/article299289964.html
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/pod-builder-completes-120-days-under-sea/

#scuba #scubadive #scubadiver

Bli ett fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

KÖP UTRUSTNING: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
VÅRA WEBBPLATSER

Webbplats: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Dykning, undervattensfotografering, tips och råd, recensioner av dykutrustning
Webbplats: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Tips & Råd, Reserapporter
Webbplats: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Den enda dykshowen i Storbritannien
Webbplats: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ För annonsering inom våra varumärken
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
FÖLJ OSS PÅ SOCIALA MEDIER

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Vi samarbetar med https://www.scuba.com och https://www.mikesdivestore.com för alla dina redskap. Överväg att använda affiliate-länken ovan för att stödja kanalen.

Informationen i denna video är inte avsedd eller antydd att ersätta professionell SCUBA-utbildning eller rekommendationer för varje tillverkare. Allt innehåll, inklusive text, grafik, bilder och information, som finns i den här videon är endast i allmänt informationssyfte och ersätter inte utbildning från en kvalificerad dykinstruktör eller specifika krav från utrustningstillverkare.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4yNkZBOTQyMkYxQkQyMzc2

Spanska grottan stängd efter dödsfall #scuba #podcast #nyheter

Registrera dig

LÅT OSS HÅLLA KONTAKTEN!

Få en veckovis sammanfattning av alla Divernet-nyheter och artiklar Dykmask
Vi spammar inte! Läs vår integritetspolicy för mer info.
Registrera dig
Meddela om
gäst

0 Kommentarer
Mest röstade
Senaste äldsta
Inline feedbacks
Visa alla kommentarer
Senaste kommentarerna
James Rogers: Depterapi – vägen framåt
James: Spottade ut: Varför valar inte sväljer människor
Simon Walsh: Koralldöd i Karibien
Mike: 4 dykare dör efter att ha sugits in i röret
Al Catalfumo: Koralldöd i Karibien
Senaste Nyheter
False killer whales shot after mass stranding False killer whales shot after mass stranding
Dykare, vilda fiskar vet vem du är! Dykare, vilda fiskar vet vem du är!
Don Silcock utsågs till Seacam-ambassadör Don Silcock utsågs till Seacam-ambassadör
Båtangrepp lämnar dykare med huvudsår Båtangrepp lämnar dykare med huvudsår
Depterapi – vägen framåt Depterapi – vägen framåt
Klubbbad: Hur mantisräkor absorberar sina egna stötvågor Klubbbad: Hur mantisräkor absorberar sina egna stötvågor
Anslut dig till vårt nätverk!
Facebook X-twitter Instagram youtube Ämnen
Otillskrivna bilder på denna webbplats är upphovsrätt till fotografen.
Kontakta DIVER Magazine för mer information.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram youtube Ämnen
Copyright 2025 Rork Media Limited. Alla rättigheter förbehållna.
Presentprenumerationer
Prenumerera för £3/månad