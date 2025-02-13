2025 Ocean Film Festival Australian Tour inleds i mars

Smakämnen Ocean Film Festival World Tour is back in 2025, celebrating 12 incredible years of inspiring, educating, and protecting our oceans. This annual event, which has touched lives across 14 countries, will tour Australia starting in March, bringing the captivating beauty of the underwater world to audiences nationwide.

For over a decade, the Ocean Film Festival has been a global beacon for ocean lovers, showcasing the wonder and power of the sea through a curated selection of films from talented independent filmmakers worldwide. This year’s Australian tour promises to mesmerise audiences with a three-hour program of breathtaking visuals and compelling stories, offering a deep dive into the heart of our oceans and the lives of those who cherish them.

“This year, we are especially thrilled to showcase three incredible Australian films,” says Jemima Robinson, founder of the Ocean Film Festival World Tour. “It’s a fantastic accomplishment for Australian filmmakers to have their work celebrated alongside international stories.” The stunning “White Rock” highlights a bold conservation effort to save Australia’s Great Southern Reef by transforming the ecological crisis into sustainable solutions. The poetic and heartfelt “Goddess” offers an ode to the underwater world, inviting audiences to fall in love with the sea’s vibrant life. Meanwhile, “Astronaut in the Ocean” profiles bodyboarder Shane Ackerman, whose fearless pursuit of the waves embodies the pure joy of ocean passion.

These Australian stories join an inspiring selection from around the globe. Audiences will witness the transformative journey of Hawaiian photographer and surfer Mike Coots in "Samtalet", discover how surfing brings empowerment and hope to Liberian youth in “We the Surfers”, follow a poignant Alaskan journey of human impact in “Footprints on Katmai”, and be mesmerised by the ethereal underwater ballet captured in “Aquaballet”.

The Ocean Film Festival World Tour is more than just a film event; it’s a celebration of our planet’s blue heart. Through its stunning cinematography and powerful narratives, the festival aims to inspire a deeper connection with the ocean and encourage audiences to take action to protect this vital ecosystem.

Tickets for the 2025 Australian Tour are on sale now! Whether you’re a seasoned ocean enthusiast, a weekend surfer, or someone who marvels at the mysteries of the deep, this festival promises an unforgettable cinematic journey.

For tickets, venues, and the full tour schedule, visit www.oceanfilmfestivalworldtour.com.

Join us in celebrating 12 years of oceanic storytelling and be inspired to cherish, protect, and explore the big blue.

Film Descriptions:

THE CALL – HAWAII USA: 12 minutes

In the lush landscape of Kauai, Mike Coots discovers his calling through the ocean. A naturally gifted surfer and photographer, he captures the breathtaking world of Hawaiian surf culture with remarkable artistry. His photographs transform local surfing scenes into powerful visual stories, revealing the deep connection between humans and the sea.

A life-changing moment will challenge everything Mike knows, forcing him to reimagine his relationship with the ocean. “The Call” is an inspiring journey of transformation, showcasing how passion can evolve and overcome seemingly impossible obstacles.

WE THE SURFERS – FRANCE: 38 mins

Set in the coastal towns of Liberia, an unexpected cultural exchange transforms lives through the universal language of surfing. A group of European surfers arrives with more than just boards—they bring hope, connection, and joy to a community hungry for opportunity and healing. By establishing a surf club and teaching local children and teenagers how to ride the waves, these visitors create more than just a recreational space—they build a lifeline of empowerment.

The documentary follows the remarkable stories of Liberian youth whose lives are dramatically changed by discovering surfing. What begins as a simple athletic pursuit becomes a profound journey of self-discovery, mental resilience, and community building. Through the rhythm of the waves, these young people find purpose, confidence, and a pathway to reimagine their futures, proving that sometimes the most powerful humanitarian aid is not just about survival, but about creating moments of pure, transformative joy.

WHITE ROCK – AUSTRALIA: 35 mins

In the azure waters of Australia's Great Southern Reef, a devastating ecological crisis unfolds as sea urchins decimate vital kelp forests. This gripping documentary follows passionate marine conservationists and divers who are fighting back against the invasive species, transforming an environmental threat into a sustainable solution.

Through stunning underwater cinematography, the film reveals how climate change is destroying marine ecosystems. The divers not only document the destruction but also offer hope by harvesting sea urchins and promoting them as a delicious culinary option, creating an innovative approach to marine conservation.

ASTRONAUT IN THE OCEAN – AUSTRALIA: 8 mins

Bodyboarding demands a pioneering spirit and fearless heart. Where surfing basks in fame and fortune, Shane Ackerman finds pure freedom riding the waves. A crane operator in the mines by day, Shane's true life unfolds in those moments when he crashes through ocean swells, proving that passion transcends financial reward. For him, work is merely a means to an end—a way to fund the moments of absolute liberation found on his bodyboard.

FOOTPRINTS ON KATMAI – ALASKA, USA: 22 mins

In a poignant journey of discovery, artist and filmmaker Max Romey follows the faded traces of his grandmother's sketchbooks to the wild, remote beaches of Katmai, Alaska. Joining a team of marine debris experts, Romey uncovers an unexpected narrative of human impact—revealing how people leave profound marks on this pristine landscape without ever physically setting foot on its shores.

AQUABALLET – FRANCE : 5 mins

Aquaballet is a mesmerising underwater performance where dancer Marianne Aventurier blends her deepest passions into a breathtaking artistic journey. Filmed in the crystal waters of French Polynesia alongside her partner, photographer Alex Voyer, the film is a poetic dance with marine life, transforming the ocean into a living stage. Accompanied by Stephane Lopez's haunting musical composition, Aventurier creates an ethereal performance that celebrates the beauty and grace of underwater creatures, turning her lifelong dream into a stunning visual poem.

GODDESS – AUSTRALIA: 8 mins

In this ethereal short film, a poetic love letter unfolds as a diver plunges deep beneath the waves. His voice, rich with wonder and tenderness, narrates an ode to his “love,” weaving a vivid tapestry of underwater life.

A celebration of nature's beauty and an invitation to fall in love with the world beneath the waves, Gudinna is a poetic exploration of connection, reverence, and the profound bond between humanity and the sea.

Tour Dates & Locations:

AUSTRALISK KAPITALTERRITORI

Canberra

Mötesplats: National Film & Sound Archives, McCoy Circuit, Acton

Tisdag, 4 mars 2025 : 7:00pm – 10:00pm

: 7:00pm – 10:00pm Onsdag, 5 mars 2025 : 7:00pm – 10:00pm

: 7:00pm – 10:00pm Torsdag, 6 mars 2025: 7:00pm – 10:00pm

NEW SOUTH WALES

Avalon Beach

Mötesplats: United Cinemas, 39 Old Barrenjoey Rd, Avalon Beach

Fredag, 14 Mars 2025: 6:30pm – 9:30pm

Avoca Beach

Mötesplats: Avoca Beach Picture Theatre, 69 Avoca Drive, Avoca Beach

Torsdag, 13 mars 2025: 7:00pm – 10:00pm

Brunswick Heads

Mötesplats: Brunswick Picture House, 30 Fingal St, Brunswick Heads

Torsdag, 6 mars 2025 : 7:00pm – 10:00pm

: 7:00pm – 10:00pm Fredag, 7 Mars 2025: 7:00pm – 10:00pm

Coffs Harbour

Mötesplats: Jetty Memorial Theatre, 337 Harbour Drive, Coffs Harbour

Lördag, 1 Mars 2025: 7:00pm – 10:00pm

Forster/Tuncurry

Mötesplats: Great Lakes Cinema 3, 108 Manning Street, Tuncurry

Fredag, 14 Mars 2025: 7:00pm – 10:00pm

Newcastle Kotara

Mötesplats: Event Cinemas, Westfield Kotara Rooftop, Cnr Northcott Dr & Park Ave, Kotara

Onsdag, 5 mars 2025: 7:00pm – 10:00pm

Sydney City

Mötesplats: Event Cinemas, 505/525 George St, Sydney NSW 2000

Onsdag, 19 mars 2025: 6:15pm – 9:30pm (Allocated seating)

Sydney East

Mötesplats: Randwick Ritz, 43 St Pauls St, Randwick

Onsdag, 12 mars 2025: 7:00pm – 10:00pm

Sydney norra

Mötesplats: Hayden Orpheum, 380 Military Rd, Cremorne

Torsdag, 6 mars 2025 : 7:00pm – 10:00pm

: 7:00pm – 10:00pm Fredag, 7 Mars 2025: 7:00pm – 10:00pm

Wollongong

Mötesplats: Uni Movies UOW, University Hall, Northfields Ave, Wollongong

Torsdag, 20 mars 2025: 7:00pm – 10:00pm

NORRA TERRITORIET

Darwin

Mötesplats: Deckchair Cinema, Jervois Rd, Darwin

Tisdag, 17 juni 2025 : 7:00pm – 10:00pm

: 7:00pm – 10:00pm Onsdag, 18 juni 2025: 7:00pm – 10:00pm

QUEENLAND

Brisbane

Mötesplats: Brisbane Powerhouse, 119 Lamington St, New Farm

Onsdag, 2 April 2025 : 7:00pm – 10:00pm

: 7:00pm – 10:00pm Torsdag, 3 April 2025: 7:00pm – 10:00pm ● Fredag, 4 April 2025: 7:00pm – 10:00pm ● Lördag, 5 April 2025:

○ 2: 00pm - 5: 00pm

○ 7: 00pm - 10: 00pm

Cairns

Mötesplats: Cairns Performing Arts Centre, 9-11 Florence St, Cairns City

Lördag, 8 Mars 2025: 7:00pm – 10:00pm

Guldkusten

Mötesplats: Home of the Arts, 135 Bundall Rd, Surfers Paradise

Tisdag, 18 mars 2025: 7:00pm – 10:00pm

noosa

Mötesplats: The J, 60 Noosa Drive, Noosa Heads

Onsdag, 12 mars 2025 : 7:00pm – 10:00pm

: 7:00pm – 10:00pm Torsdag, 13 mars 2025: 7:00pm – 10:00pm

Townsville

Mötesplats: Townsville Civic Theatre, 41 Boundary St, South Townsville

Torsdag, 13 mars 2025: 7:00pm – 10:00pm

SÖDRA AUSTRALIEN

Adelaide

Mötesplats: The Capri Theatre, 141 Goodwood Rd, Goodwood

Lördag, 22 Mars 2025: 7:00pm – 10:00pm

Victor Harbor

Mötesplats: Victa Cinema, 37-41 Ocean St, Victor Harbor

Lördag, 21 juni 2025: 7:00pm – 10:00pm

TASMANIEN

Hobart

Mötesplats: Wrest Point Casino, 410 Sandy Bay Rd, Sandy Bay

Torsdag, 27 mars 2025: 7:00pm – 10:00pm

Launceston

Mötesplats: Star Theatre, 217b Invermay Rd, Invermay

Fredag, 28 Mars 2025: 7:00pm – 10:00pm

VIKTORIA

Geelong

Mötesplats: Village Cinemas, 194-200 Ryrie St, Geelong VIC 3220

Onsdag, 5 mars 2025: 6:30pm – 9:30pm

Melbourne Astor

Mötesplats: Astor Theatre, 1 Chapel St, St Kilda

Fredag, 7 Mars 2025: 7:00pm – 10:00pm

Melbourne RMIT Capitol

Mötesplats: RMIT Capitol, 113 Swanston St, Melbourne

Torsdag, 6 mars 2025: 7:00pm – 10:00pm

Rosebud

Mötesplats: Peninsula Cinemas, 30 Rosebud Parade, Rosebud

Onsdag, 19 mars 2025: 7:00pm – 10:00pm

Phillip Island

Mötesplats: Berninneit Theatre, 91-97 Thompson Ave, Cowes

Friday-Sunday, 11–13 July 2025: 6:30pm – 9:30pm

Warrnambool

Mötesplats: Capitol Cinema, 54 Kepler St, Warrnambool

Torsdag, 27 mars 2025: 7:00pm – 10:00pm

VÄSTRA AUSTRALIEN

Albany

Mötesplats: Albany Entertainment Centre, 2 Toll Pl, Albany

Fredag, 21 Mars 2025: 7:00pm – 10:00pm

Broome

Mötesplats: Sun Pictures, Carnarvon St, Broome

Lördag, 15 Mars 2025: 7:00pm – 10:00pm

Bunbury

Mötesplats: Bunbury Regional Entertainment Centre, 2 Blair St, Bunbury

Onsdag, 19 mars 2025: 7:00pm – 10:00pm

Geraldton

Mötesplats: Queens Park Theatre, Cathedral Ave, Geraldton WA 6531

Lördag, 8 Mars 2025: 7:00pm – 10:00pm

Margaret River

Mötesplats: Margaret River HEART, 47 Wallcliffe Road, Margaret River

Torsdag, 20 mars 2025: 7:00pm – 10:00pm

Perth

Mötesplats: State Theatre Centre of WA, 174-176 William St, Perth

Onsdag, 2 April 2025 : 7:00pm – 10:00pm

: 7:00pm – 10:00pm Torsdag, 3 April 2025: 7:00pm – 10:00pm ● Fredag, 4 April 2025: 7:00pm – 10:00pm ● Lördag, 5 April 2025:

○ 2: 00pm - 5: 00pm

○ 7: 00pm - 10: 00pm