2025 Ocean Film Festival Australian Tour inleds i mars

Smakämnen Ocean Film Festival World Tour is back in 2025, celebrating 12 incredible years of inspiring, educating, and protecting our oceans. This annual event, which has touched lives across 14 countries, will tour Australia starting in March, bringing the captivating beauty of the underwater world to audiences nationwide.
For over a decade, the Ocean Film Festival has been a global beacon for ocean lovers, showcasing the wonder and power of the sea through a curated selection of films from talented independent filmmakers worldwide. This year’s Australian tour promises to mesmerise audiences with a three-hour program of breathtaking visuals and compelling stories, offering a deep dive into the heart of our oceans and the lives of those who cherish them.
“This year, we are especially thrilled to showcase three incredible Australian films,” says Jemima Robinson, founder of the Ocean Film Festival World Tour. “It’s a fantastic accomplishment for Australian filmmakers to have their work celebrated alongside international stories.” The stunning “White Rock” highlights a bold conservation effort to save Australia’s Great Southern Reef by transforming the ecological crisis into sustainable solutions. The poetic and heartfelt “Goddess” offers an ode to the underwater world, inviting audiences to fall in love with the sea’s vibrant life. Meanwhile, “Astronaut in the Ocean” profiles bodyboarder Shane Ackerman, whose fearless pursuit of the waves embodies the pure joy of ocean passion.
These Australian stories join an inspiring selection from around the globe. Audiences will witness the transformative journey of Hawaiian photographer and surfer Mike Coots in "Samtalet", discover how surfing brings empowerment and hope to Liberian youth in “We the Surfers”, follow a poignant Alaskan journey of human impact in “Footprints on Katmai”, and be mesmerised by the ethereal underwater ballet captured in “Aquaballet”.
The Ocean Film Festival World Tour is more than just a film event; it’s a celebration of our planet’s blue heart. Through its stunning cinematography and powerful narratives, the festival aims to inspire a deeper connection with the ocean and encourage audiences to take action to protect this vital ecosystem.
Tickets for the 2025 Australian Tour are on sale now! Whether you’re a seasoned ocean enthusiast, a weekend surfer, or someone who marvels at the mysteries of the deep, this festival promises an unforgettable cinematic journey.
For tickets, venues, and the full tour schedule, visit www.oceanfilmfestivalworldtour.com.
Join us in celebrating 12 years of oceanic storytelling and be inspired to cherish, protect, and explore the big blue.
Film Descriptions:
THE CALL – HAWAII USA: 12 minutes
In the lush landscape of Kauai, Mike Coots discovers his calling through the ocean. A naturally gifted surfer and photographer, he captures the breathtaking world of Hawaiian surf culture with remarkable artistry. His photographs transform local surfing scenes into powerful visual stories, revealing the deep connection between humans and the sea.
A life-changing moment will challenge everything Mike knows, forcing him to reimagine his relationship with the ocean. “The Call” is an inspiring journey of transformation, showcasing how passion can evolve and overcome seemingly impossible obstacles.
WE THE SURFERS – FRANCE: 38 mins
Set in the coastal towns of Liberia, an unexpected cultural exchange transforms lives through the universal language of surfing. A group of European surfers arrives with more than just boards—they bring hope, connection, and joy to a community hungry for opportunity and healing. By establishing a surf club and teaching local children and teenagers how to ride the waves, these visitors create more than just a recreational space—they build a lifeline of empowerment.
The documentary follows the remarkable stories of Liberian youth whose lives are dramatically changed by discovering surfing. What begins as a simple athletic pursuit becomes a profound journey of self-discovery, mental resilience, and community building. Through the rhythm of the waves, these young people find purpose, confidence, and a pathway to reimagine their futures, proving that sometimes the most powerful humanitarian aid is not just about survival, but about creating moments of pure, transformative joy.
WHITE ROCK – AUSTRALIA: 35 mins
In the azure waters of Australia's Great Southern Reef, a devastating ecological crisis unfolds as sea urchins decimate vital kelp forests. This gripping documentary follows passionate marine conservationists and divers who are fighting back against the invasive species, transforming an environmental threat into a sustainable solution.
Through stunning underwater cinematography, the film reveals how climate change is destroying marine ecosystems. The divers not only document the destruction but also offer hope by harvesting sea urchins and promoting them as a delicious culinary option, creating an innovative approach to marine conservation.
ASTRONAUT IN THE OCEAN – AUSTRALIA: 8 mins
Bodyboarding demands a pioneering spirit and fearless heart. Where surfing basks in fame and fortune, Shane Ackerman finds pure freedom riding the waves. A crane operator in the mines by day, Shane's true life unfolds in those moments when he crashes through ocean swells, proving that passion transcends financial reward. For him, work is merely a means to an end—a way to fund the moments of absolute liberation found on his bodyboard.
FOOTPRINTS ON KATMAI – ALASKA, USA: 22 mins
In a poignant journey of discovery, artist and filmmaker Max Romey follows the faded traces of his grandmother's sketchbooks to the wild, remote beaches of Katmai, Alaska. Joining a team of marine debris experts, Romey uncovers an unexpected narrative of human impact—revealing how people leave profound marks on this pristine landscape without ever physically setting foot on its shores.
AQUABALLET – FRANCE : 5 mins
Aquaballet is a mesmerising underwater performance where dancer Marianne Aventurier blends her deepest passions into a breathtaking artistic journey. Filmed in the crystal waters of French Polynesia alongside her partner, photographer Alex Voyer, the film is a poetic dance with marine life, transforming the ocean into a living stage. Accompanied by Stephane Lopez's haunting musical composition, Aventurier creates an ethereal performance that celebrates the beauty and grace of underwater creatures, turning her lifelong dream into a stunning visual poem.
GODDESS – AUSTRALIA: 8 mins
In this ethereal short film, a poetic love letter unfolds as a diver plunges deep beneath the waves. His voice, rich with wonder and tenderness, narrates an ode to his “love,” weaving a vivid tapestry of underwater life.
A celebration of nature's beauty and an invitation to fall in love with the world beneath the waves, Gudinna is a poetic exploration of connection, reverence, and the profound bond between humanity and the sea.
Tour Dates & Locations:
AUSTRALISK KAPITALTERRITORI
Canberra
Mötesplats: National Film & Sound Archives, McCoy Circuit, Acton
- Tisdag, 4 mars 2025: 7:00pm – 10:00pm
- Onsdag, 5 mars 2025: 7:00pm – 10:00pm
- Torsdag, 6 mars 2025: 7:00pm – 10:00pm
NEW SOUTH WALES
Avalon Beach
Mötesplats: United Cinemas, 39 Old Barrenjoey Rd, Avalon Beach
- Fredag, 14 Mars 2025: 6:30pm – 9:30pm
Avoca Beach
Mötesplats: Avoca Beach Picture Theatre, 69 Avoca Drive, Avoca Beach
- Torsdag, 13 mars 2025: 7:00pm – 10:00pm
Brunswick Heads
Mötesplats: Brunswick Picture House, 30 Fingal St, Brunswick Heads
- Torsdag, 6 mars 2025: 7:00pm – 10:00pm
- Fredag, 7 Mars 2025: 7:00pm – 10:00pm
Coffs Harbour
Mötesplats: Jetty Memorial Theatre, 337 Harbour Drive, Coffs Harbour
- Lördag, 1 Mars 2025: 7:00pm – 10:00pm
Forster/Tuncurry
Mötesplats: Great Lakes Cinema 3, 108 Manning Street, Tuncurry
- Fredag, 14 Mars 2025: 7:00pm – 10:00pm
Newcastle Kotara
Mötesplats: Event Cinemas, Westfield Kotara Rooftop, Cnr Northcott Dr & Park Ave, Kotara
- Onsdag, 5 mars 2025: 7:00pm – 10:00pm
Sydney City
Mötesplats: Event Cinemas, 505/525 George St, Sydney NSW 2000
- Onsdag, 19 mars 2025: 6:15pm – 9:30pm (Allocated seating)
Sydney East
Mötesplats: Randwick Ritz, 43 St Pauls St, Randwick
- Onsdag, 12 mars 2025: 7:00pm – 10:00pm
Sydney norra
Mötesplats: Hayden Orpheum, 380 Military Rd, Cremorne
- Torsdag, 6 mars 2025: 7:00pm – 10:00pm
- Fredag, 7 Mars 2025: 7:00pm – 10:00pm
Wollongong
Mötesplats: Uni Movies UOW, University Hall, Northfields Ave, Wollongong
- Torsdag, 20 mars 2025: 7:00pm – 10:00pm
NORRA TERRITORIET
Darwin
Mötesplats: Deckchair Cinema, Jervois Rd, Darwin
- Tisdag, 17 juni 2025: 7:00pm – 10:00pm
- Onsdag, 18 juni 2025: 7:00pm – 10:00pm
QUEENLAND
Brisbane
Mötesplats: Brisbane Powerhouse, 119 Lamington St, New Farm
- Onsdag, 2 April 2025: 7:00pm – 10:00pm
- Torsdag, 3 April 2025: 7:00pm – 10:00pm ● Fredag, 4 April 2025: 7:00pm – 10:00pm ● Lördag, 5 April 2025:
○ 2: 00pm - 5: 00pm
○ 7: 00pm - 10: 00pm
Cairns
Mötesplats: Cairns Performing Arts Centre, 9-11 Florence St, Cairns City
- Lördag, 8 Mars 2025: 7:00pm – 10:00pm
Guldkusten
Mötesplats: Home of the Arts, 135 Bundall Rd, Surfers Paradise
- Tisdag, 18 mars 2025: 7:00pm – 10:00pm
noosa
Mötesplats: The J, 60 Noosa Drive, Noosa Heads
- Onsdag, 12 mars 2025: 7:00pm – 10:00pm
- Torsdag, 13 mars 2025: 7:00pm – 10:00pm
Townsville
Mötesplats: Townsville Civic Theatre, 41 Boundary St, South Townsville
- Torsdag, 13 mars 2025: 7:00pm – 10:00pm
SÖDRA AUSTRALIEN
Adelaide
Mötesplats: The Capri Theatre, 141 Goodwood Rd, Goodwood
- Lördag, 22 Mars 2025: 7:00pm – 10:00pm
Victor Harbor
Mötesplats: Victa Cinema, 37-41 Ocean St, Victor Harbor
- Lördag, 21 juni 2025: 7:00pm – 10:00pm
TASMANIEN
Hobart
Mötesplats: Wrest Point Casino, 410 Sandy Bay Rd, Sandy Bay
- Torsdag, 27 mars 2025: 7:00pm – 10:00pm
Launceston
Mötesplats: Star Theatre, 217b Invermay Rd, Invermay
- Fredag, 28 Mars 2025: 7:00pm – 10:00pm
VIKTORIA
Geelong
Mötesplats: Village Cinemas, 194-200 Ryrie St, Geelong VIC 3220
- Onsdag, 5 mars 2025: 6:30pm – 9:30pm
Melbourne Astor
Mötesplats: Astor Theatre, 1 Chapel St, St Kilda
- Fredag, 7 Mars 2025: 7:00pm – 10:00pm
Melbourne RMIT Capitol
Mötesplats: RMIT Capitol, 113 Swanston St, Melbourne
- Torsdag, 6 mars 2025: 7:00pm – 10:00pm
Rosebud
Mötesplats: Peninsula Cinemas, 30 Rosebud Parade, Rosebud
- Onsdag, 19 mars 2025: 7:00pm – 10:00pm
Phillip Island
Mötesplats: Berninneit Theatre, 91-97 Thompson Ave, Cowes
- Friday-Sunday, 11–13 July 2025: 6:30pm – 9:30pm
Warrnambool
Mötesplats: Capitol Cinema, 54 Kepler St, Warrnambool
- Torsdag, 27 mars 2025: 7:00pm – 10:00pm
VÄSTRA AUSTRALIEN
Albany
Mötesplats: Albany Entertainment Centre, 2 Toll Pl, Albany
- Fredag, 21 Mars 2025: 7:00pm – 10:00pm
Broome
Mötesplats: Sun Pictures, Carnarvon St, Broome
- Lördag, 15 Mars 2025: 7:00pm – 10:00pm
Bunbury
Mötesplats: Bunbury Regional Entertainment Centre, 2 Blair St, Bunbury
- Onsdag, 19 mars 2025: 7:00pm – 10:00pm
Geraldton
Mötesplats: Queens Park Theatre, Cathedral Ave, Geraldton WA 6531
- Lördag, 8 Mars 2025: 7:00pm – 10:00pm
Margaret River
Mötesplats: Margaret River HEART, 47 Wallcliffe Road, Margaret River
- Torsdag, 20 mars 2025: 7:00pm – 10:00pm
Perth
Mötesplats: State Theatre Centre of WA, 174-176 William St, Perth
- Onsdag, 2 April 2025: 7:00pm – 10:00pm
- Torsdag, 3 April 2025: 7:00pm – 10:00pm ● Fredag, 4 April 2025: 7:00pm – 10:00pm ● Lördag, 5 April 2025:
○ 2: 00pm - 5: 00pm
○ 7: 00pm - 10: 00pm