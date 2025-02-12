Garmin presenterar Descent G2 i klockstil

garmin has introduced a new all-in-one watch-style dive-dator, the £590 Descent G2, as a slightly more expensive alternative to its £500 Descent GI Solar, with adaptability for diver development its selling proposition.

"Oavsett om du är nybörjare eller mer erfaren, är Descent G2 designad för att växa med dig – även till teknisk dykning", säger global konsumentförsäljningschef Dan Bartel.

"Och med populära funktioner för livet ovanför vattnet som dykberedskap, puls dygnet runt, avancerad sömnövervakning och mer, finns det ingen gräns för vad den här klockan kan göra före, under och efter ditt nästa dyk."

The 100m depth-rated dator has a robust sapphire lens and leakproof buttons, says garmin, with a bright 30mm AMOLED display for easy reading. The G2 promises up to 10 days of battery life between charges in Smartwatch mode.

All plast som används för att tillverka klockans hölje, ram och knappar är återvunnen från material som annars skulle ha hamnat i havet, säger tillverkaren.

Dykberedskapsläge på Paloma / Shell Pink-modellen

To help personalise the dator to the individual user, the Dive Readiness feature offers insights into how lifestyle factors such as sleep, stress, recent exercise and jet lag have affected the body’s preparedness to dive. A higher score indicates that you’re good to go, while a lower score might prompt the use of a more conservative setting or opting for a less-challenging dive.

Fritidsdykare ges Single och Multi-gas (inklusive nitrox och trimix), CCR (closed-circuit rebreather) och Gauge lägen att välja mellan.

Det finns en inbyggd treaxlig kompass och ett Big Number-läge som gör att kritiska data som NDL (no-decompression limit), tid och djup är läsbara under alla förhållanden genom val av en förenklad skärm och större text.

Lättläsbar grundinformation Val av dykläge

Freedive features include a Dynamic Apnea mode with which to track pool dives while utbildning. The need to look at the watch during a dive is reduced because audible and haptic alerts keep the diver informed about custom depth, interval, direction, target depth and neutral buoyancy.

Fridykare kan också använda Variometer-funktionen för att ta emot hörbara och haptiska varningar baserat på nedstignings- eller uppstigningshastigheter, och hastighetsdiagrammet gör det möjligt för användaren att logga hastighet och granska nedstignings- och uppstigningshastigheter samt hängtid under dyket.

Back on dry land, the dive-log enables divers to review their data, track gear, take notes and share details via the garmin Dive app. Surface GPS can also help in tracking entry and exit points and viewing them on a map.

Intervallinformation Dynamiska apnéscenarier

For surface use, the Descent G2 incorporates garmin’s suite of health and wellness, utbildning and connected features. This includes constant heart-rate and variability checks; steps, calories, floors climbed; sleep stages; track stress, hydration and respiration; and lung efficiency (pulse oximeter).

Features extend to utbildning insights and plans using preloaded sports apps such as for cycling, open-water swimming, strength utbildning and more; track intensity minutes, maximal oxygen consumption, heat and altitude acclimation and recovery time.

When paired with a compatible Apple or Android smartphone the dator can receive emails, texts and alerts, and provide health and fitness stats using the garmin Connect app. Other features include incident detection, assistance, LiveTrack and Garmin Pay.

Garmin’s existing Descent dive-dator range consists of the watch-style G1 Solar and MK3 (from £1,000), and the large-format X50i (from £1,300), infördes i november förra året med luftintegration, ekolodsbaserade dykmeddelanden och rektangulär display.

G2 finns i svart eller Paloma / Shell Pink och är kompatibel med QuickFit-band så att dykare enkelt kan byta runt dem. Hitta mer information på Garmins webbplats.

Även på Divernet: DESCENT X50I: GARMINS FÖRSTA "STORA" DYKDATOR, GARMIN MK3I / MK2I UPPGRADERINGAR JÄMFÖRELSE, GARMIN DESCENT MK3I FÖR ATT HÅLLA DYKARE anslutna, GARMIN DESCENT G1 TÄCKER ALLA VINKLAR