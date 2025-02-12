Tidskriftsprenumerationer
Garmin presenterar Descent G2 i klockstil

Garmin har lanserat sin senaste dykdator, Descent G2
Garmin har lanserat sin senaste dykdator, Descent G2

garmin has introduced a new all-in-one watch-style dive-dator, the £590 Descent G2, as a slightly more expensive alternative to its £500 Descent GI Solar, with adaptability for diver development its selling proposition.

"Oavsett om du är nybörjare eller mer erfaren, är Descent G2 designad för att växa med dig – även till teknisk dykning", säger global konsumentförsäljningschef Dan Bartel. 

"Och med populära funktioner för livet ovanför vattnet som dykberedskap, puls dygnet runt, avancerad sömnövervakning och mer, finns det ingen gräns för vad den här klockan kan göra före, under och efter ditt nästa dyk." 

The 100m depth-rated dator has a robust sapphire lens and leakproof buttons, says garmin, with a bright 30mm AMOLED display for easy reading. The G2 promises up to 10 days of battery life between charges in Smartwatch mode.

All plast som används för att tillverka klockans hölje, ram och knappar är återvunnen från material som annars skulle ha hamnat i havet, säger tillverkaren. 

Dykberedskapsläge på den Paloma-färgade modellen
Dykberedskapsläge på Paloma / Shell Pink-modellen

To help personalise the dator to the individual user, the Dive Readiness feature offers insights into how lifestyle factors such as sleep, stress, recent exercise and jet lag have affected the body’s preparedness to dive. A higher score indicates that you’re good to go, while a lower score might prompt the use of a more conservative setting or opting for a less-challenging dive.

Fritidsdykare ges Single och Multi-gas (inklusive nitrox och trimix), CCR (closed-circuit rebreather) och Gauge lägen att välja mellan.

Det finns en inbyggd treaxlig kompass och ett Big Number-läge som gör att kritiska data som NDL (no-decompression limit), tid och djup är läsbara under alla förhållanden genom val av en förenklad skärm och större text.

Standard dykdisplay
Lättläsbar grundinformation
Val av dykläge
Val av dykläge

Freedive features include a Dynamic Apnea mode with which to track pool dives while utbildning. The need to look at the watch during a dive is reduced because audible and haptic alerts keep the diver informed about custom depth, interval, direction, target depth and neutral buoyancy.

Fridykare kan också använda Variometer-funktionen för att ta emot hörbara och haptiska varningar baserat på nedstignings- eller uppstigningshastigheter, och hastighetsdiagrammet gör det möjligt för användaren att logga hastighet och granska nedstignings- och uppstigningshastigheter samt hängtid under dyket.

Back on dry land, the dive-log enables divers to review their data, track gear, take notes and share details via the garmin Dive app. Surface GPS can also help in tracking entry and exit points and viewing them on a map.

Flygförbudstider
Intervallinformation
Dynamiska apnéscenarier
Dynamiska apnéscenarier

For surface use, the Descent G2 incorporates garmin’s suite of health and wellness, utbildning and connected features. This includes constant heart-rate and variability checks; steps, calories, floors climbed; sleep stages; track stress, hydration and respiration; and lung efficiency (pulse oximeter).

Features extend to utbildning insights and plans using preloaded sports apps such as for cycling, open-water swimming, strength utbildning and more; track intensity minutes, maximal oxygen consumption, heat and altitude acclimation and recovery time. 

When paired with a compatible Apple or Android smartphone the dator can receive emails, texts and alerts, and provide health and fitness stats using the garmin Connect app. Other features include incident detection, assistance, LiveTrack and Garmin Pay.

Garmin’s existing Descent dive-dator range consists of the watch-style G1 Solar and MK3 (from £1,000), and the large-format X50i (from £1,300), infördes i november förra året med luftintegration, ekolodsbaserade dykmeddelanden och rektangulär display.

G2 finns i svart eller Paloma / Shell Pink och är kompatibel med QuickFit-band så att dykare enkelt kan byta runt dem. Hitta mer information på Garmins webbplats.   

@timpell49 #AskMark Markera bra video älskar ditt innehåll Jag hade nyligen min cylinder hydrotestad den var fylld med luft hur länge kan du hålla luften i cylindern innan du använder den. Dykbutik kan även tömma luften och fylla med nitrox? #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Bli ett fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join GEAR PURCHASES: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ VÅRA WEBSIDA Hemsida: https://www.scubadivermag.com, Underwater Scuba Divermag.com Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Webbplats: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Webbplats: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Webbplats: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ För reklam inom våra varumärken ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SOCIALA MEDIER FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Vi samarbetar med https://www.scuba.com och https://www.mikesdivestore.com för alla dina redskap. Överväg att använda affiliate-länken ovan för att stödja kanalen. Informationen i denna video är inte avsedd eller antydd att ersätta professionell SCUBA-utbildning eller rekommendationer för varje tillverkare. Allt innehåll, inklusive text, grafik, bilder och information, som finns i den här videon är endast i allmänt informationssyfte och ersätter inte utbildning från en kvalificerad dykinstruktör eller specifika krav från utrustningstillverkare.

@timpell49
#AskMark Markera bra video älskar ditt innehåll Jag lät nyligen testa min cylinder med vattenkraft den var fylld med luft hur länge kan du hålla luften i cylindern innan du använder den. Dykbutik kan även tömma luften och fylla med nitrox?
#scuba #scubadive #scubadiver

Hur länge kan du ha luft i en cylinder? #AskMark #dykning

Hela listan över dykshower med länkar: https://divernet.com/scuba-diving/your-worldwide-dive-show-guide-for-2025/ 18-26 JANUARI: Boot Düsseldorf (International Boat Show) 1-2 FEBRUARI: Duikvaker FEBRUARI 21-23 FEBRUARI Dyk 21-23 FEBRUARI:-1 FEBRUARI: European Show: Diving Resort Travel (DRT) Show, Malaysia 2-15 MARS: GO Diving Show (Dykshowen i Storbritannien) 16-28 MARS: ADEX Ocean Festival / OZTek Australia 30-4 MARS: Mediterranean Diving Show 6-22 APRIL: Asia Dive Expo (ADEX) MAJ 25-31 MAJ: Scuba 1 Expo (13TD: Thailand Dive) 15-6 JUNI: Malaysia International Dive Expo (MIDE) 7-17 SEPTEMBER: GO Diving ANZ Show 19-11 OKTOBER: Diving Talks 14-00 NOVEMBER: DEMA Show #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Bli ett fan: https://www.scubadiverES: GEAR.com/joschain https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- VÅRA WEBBPLATSER Webbplats: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Dykning, undervattensfotografering, tips och råd, Scuba Gear Recensioner Webbplats: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Travel News, Underwater Scuba Photography, Underwater Scuba Webbplats: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Webbplats: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ För annonsering inom våra varumärken ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ FÖLJ OSS PÅ SOCIALA MEDIER FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadiversmag: https://TWITTERSTAG INStwitter. https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Vi samarbetar med https://www.scuba.com och https://www.mikesdivestore.com för alla dina redskap. Överväg att använda affiliate-länken ovan för att stödja kanalen. Informationen i denna video är inte avsedd eller antydd att ersätta professionell SCUBA-utbildning eller rekommendationer för varje tillverkare. Allt innehåll, inklusive text, grafik, bilder och information, som finns i den här videon är endast i allmänt informationssyfte och ersätter inte utbildning från en kvalificerad dykinstruktör eller specifika krav från utrustningstillverkare. 00:01 Introduktion 35:02 Scuba.com Annons 35:03 Duikvaker 15:04 EUDI 23:05 DRT 04:06 GO Diving Show UK 24:07 ADEX OZTek 06:07 Mediterranean 34:08 ADEX 21:08:51EX Scuba:09EX 36:10 GO Diving ANZ 06:11 Diving Talks 09:11 DEMA

Fullständig lista över dykshower med länkar:
18-26 JANUARI: Boot Düsseldorf (International Boat Show)
1-2 FEBRUARI: Duikvaker
21-23 FEBRUARI: European Dive Show (EUDI)
21-23 FEBRUARI: Diving Resort Travel Show (DRT), Malaysia
1–2 MARS: GO Diving Show (The UK Dive Show)
15-16 MARS: ADEX Ocean Festival / OZTek Australien
28-30 MARS: Medelhavsdykarshow
4-6 APRIL: Asia Dive Expo (ADEX)
22-25 MAJ: Thailand Dive Expo (TDEX)
31 MAJ – 1 JUNI: Scuba Show
13-15 JUNI: Malaysia International Dive Expo (MIDE)
6-7 SEPTEMBER: GO Diving ANZ Show
17-19 OKTOBER: Dyksamtal
11-14 NOVEMBER: DEMA Show

Kommande dykshower 2025 #scubadiving #diveshow

Den amerikanske dykaren Barrington Scott har satt ett verifierat Guinness-världsrekord för den snabbaste tiden att dyka över alla sju kontinenter.Cartagenas kommunfullmäktige säger att de förbereder sig på att skärpa åtkomsten till Cueva del Agua-systemet (vattengrottan) i södra Spanien, efter att en 37-årig kvinnlig dykare dog den 18 januari. Och en undervattenshabitatbyggare har just utökat rekordet för längsta tid under vatten. https://divernet.com/scuba-news/scuba-dash-across-7-continents-brings-world-record/ https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/spanish-cave-divers-death-prompts-calls-for-controls/ https://www.kentucky.com/news/nation-world/national/article299289964.html https://divernet.com/scuba-news/pod-builder-completes-120-days-under-sea/ #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Bli ett fanwww.comscubadiver GEAR: https://www.kentucky.com/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- VÅRA WEBBPLATSER Webbplats: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Dykning, undervattensfotografering, tips och råd, Scuba Gear Recensioner Webbplats: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Travel News, Underwater Scuba Photography, Underwater Scuba Webbplats: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Webbplats: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ För annonsering inom våra varumärken ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ FÖLJ OSS PÅ SOCIALA MEDIER FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadiversmag: https://TWITTERSTAG INStwitter. https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Vi samarbetar med https://www.scuba.com och https://www.mikesdivestore.com för alla dina redskap. Överväg att använda affiliate-länken ovan för att stödja kanalen. Informationen i denna video är inte avsedd eller antydd att ersätta professionell SCUBA-utbildning eller rekommendationer för varje tillverkare. Allt innehåll, inklusive text, grafik, bilder och information, som finns i den här videon är endast i allmänt informationssyfte och ersätter inte utbildning från en kvalificerad dykinstruktör eller specifika krav från utrustningstillverkare.

Den amerikanske dykaren Barrington Scott har satt ett verifierat Guinness-världsrekord för den snabbaste tiden att dyka över alla sju kontinenter.Cartagenas kommunfullmäktige säger att de förbereder sig på att skärpa åtkomsten till Cueva del Agua-systemet (vattengrottan) i södra Spanien, efter att en 37-årig kvinnlig dykare dog den 18 januari. Och en undervattenshabitatbyggare har just utökat rekordet för längsta tid under vatten.

https://divernet.com/scuba-news/scuba-dash-across-7-continents-brings-world-record/
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/spanish-cave-divers-death-prompts-calls-for-controls/
https://www.kentucky.com/news/nation-world/national/article299289964.html
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/pod-builder-completes-120-days-under-sea/

Spanska grottan stängd efter dödsfall #scuba #podcast #nyheter

