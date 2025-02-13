Tidskriftsprenumerationer
Protecting the marine environment for future generations

Scientist, conservationist and ocean advocate Dr David Jones will be on the UK Stage at the GO dykshow in March, introducing three talented young scientists from the University of Portsmouth to talk about their research and how it is making a difference in marine conservation.

Kelsey-Marie Cadd will be speaking about producing two artificial habitats for the spiny seahorse and the short-snouted seahorse that will encourage growth of the species, stabilise the sediment and promote the expansion of seagrass.

Joe Sargent will be talking about the degradation of kelp reefs (Laminaria sp.) around the Isle of Wight, the possible cause of the decline and the reason behind the expansion of other macroalgal species in the region.

Georgia Sharpe-Harris will be speaking about the intertidal broad leaf forests that are found around many estuaries in the UK. These unique coastal habitats have some interesting analogies with tropical mangroves and further understanding of this rich ecosystem will help to ensure that it is protected in the future.

All three will be talking about their research and the impact it can have on protecting the marine environment for future generations. They will also available over the whole weekend, along with interactive displays and equipment, at the Just One Ocean marine biology zone (stand 1051 in Hall One near the Tech Stage and the Royal Navy).

Dr Jones has been a regular speaker at GO Diving Shows over the years and has spoken on numerous subjects. He now devotes his time to preserving the oceans for future generations through his charity Just One Ocean. The charity is focussed on science, education and communication, and supports several innovative marine research projects as part of its mission.

GO Diving Show

GO Diving Show – den enda konsumentdyk- och reseshowen i Storbritannien – återvänder till NAEC Stoneleigh den 1-2 mars 2025, lagom till att dra igång den nya säsongen, och lovar en helg full av interaktivt, pedagogiskt, inspirerande och roligt innehåll.

Såväl som Main Stage – denna gång rubriken av tv-stjärnan, författaren och äventyraren Steve Backshall, som gör en välkommen återkomst till GO Diving Show efter några år borta, tillsammans med NASA-utbildade NEEMO Aquanaut och Head of Scientific Research på DEEP Dawn Kernagis, andra TV-presentatör, författare och fleråriga favorit Monty Halls, Dr Timmy Gambin, som kommer att diskutera Maltas rika sjö- och krigstid arv, och den dynamiska duon av upptäcktsresande Rannva Joermundsson och Maria Bollerup, som kommer att prata om deras senaste Expedition Buteng i Indonesien – det finns återigen dedikerade scener för brittisk dykning, teknisk dykning, undervattensfotografering och inspirerande berättelser. Andy Torbet kommer att MC på Main Stage igen, samt hålla en presentation om utmaningarna med att fotografera teknisk dykning för TV-program.

Along with the stages, there are a host of interactive elements – the ever-popular Cave, the giant trydive pool, the immersive virtual reality tech-wreck dive, breath-hold workshops and lining-out drills, marine biology zone and, new for 2025, your chance to try your hand at wreck mapping with the Nautical Archaeology Society and their ‘shipwreck' – all scattered among an ever-increasing array of stands from tourist boards, manufacturers, utbildning byråer, resorts, liveaboards, dykcenter, återförsäljare och mycket mer.

I år ser också NoTanx Zero2Hero-tävling står i centrum. Denna tävling, som riktar sig till nybörjare fridykare, kommer att se första 12 kandidater genomgå utbildning med Marcus Greatwood och NoTanx-teamet i London i slutet av februari. Sedan kommer fem utvalda finalister att tävla på GO Diving Show under marshelgen, inklusive statiska apnésessioner i poolen, för att hitta den totala vinnaren, som kommer att få en veckolång resa till Marsa Shagra Eco-Village, med tillstånd från Oonasdivers. Klick här. för att registrera dig för din chans att tävla.

Förköpsbiljetter finns nu!

Köp din dagsbiljett nu för £17.50 + bokningsavgift och var redo för en lärorik, spännande och inspirerande upplevelse! Eller med så många talare under de två dagarna, plus alla interaktiva skärmar och utställare att besöka, varför inte göra det till en helg och köpa en tvådagarsbiljett för £25 + bokningsavgift? Gruppbiljettpriser för 10+ personer är också tillgängliga om du kommer med ditt center/klubbmedlemmar. Boka biljetter på Go Diving Shows hemsida.

Och som alltid inkluderar biljettpriset gratis parkering. Och under 16 år åker gratis, så ta med barnen på en fantastisk familjedag!

@timpell49 #AskMark Markera bra video älskar ditt innehåll Jag hade nyligen min cylinder hydrotestad den var fylld med luft hur länge kan du hålla luften i cylindern innan du använder den. Dykbutik kan även tömma luften och fylla med nitrox? #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Bli ett fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join GEAR PURCHASES: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ VÅRA WEBSIDA Hemsida: https://www.scubadivermag.com, Underwater Scuba Divermag.com Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Webbplats: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Webbplats: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Webbplats: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ För reklam inom våra varumärken ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SOCIALA MEDIER FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Vi samarbetar med https://www.scuba.com och https://www.mikesdivestore.com för alla dina redskap. Överväg att använda affiliate-länken ovan för att stödja kanalen. Informationen i denna video är inte avsedd eller antydd att ersätta professionell SCUBA-utbildning eller rekommendationer för varje tillverkare. Allt innehåll, inklusive text, grafik, bilder och information, som finns i den här videon är endast i allmänt informationssyfte och ersätter inte utbildning från en kvalificerad dykinstruktör eller specifika krav från utrustningstillverkare.

Hela listan över dykshower med länkar: https://divernet.com/scuba-diving/your-worldwide-dive-show-guide-for-2025/ 18-26 JANUARI: Boot Düsseldorf (International Boat Show) 1-2 FEBRUARI: Duikvaker FEBRUARI 21-23 FEBRUARI Dyk 21-23 FEBRUARI:-1 FEBRUARI: European Show: Diving Resort Travel (DRT) Show, Malaysia 2-15 MARS: GO Diving Show (Dykshowen i Storbritannien) 16-28 MARS: ADEX Ocean Festival / OZTek Australia 30-4 MARS: Mediterranean Diving Show 6-22 APRIL: Asia Dive Expo (ADEX) MAJ 25-31 MAJ: Scuba 1 Expo (13TD: Thailand Dive) 15-6 JUNI: Malaysia International Dive Expo (MIDE) 7-17 SEPTEMBER: GO Diving ANZ Show 19-11 OKTOBER: Diving Talks 14-00 NOVEMBER: DEMA Show #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Bli ett fan: https://www.scubadiverES: GEAR.com/joschain https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- VÅRA WEBBPLATSER Webbplats: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Dykning, undervattensfotografering, tips och råd, Scuba Gear Recensioner Webbplats: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Travel News, Underwater Scuba Photography, Underwater Scuba Webbplats: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Webbplats: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ För annonsering inom våra varumärken ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ FÖLJ OSS PÅ SOCIALA MEDIER FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadiversmag: https://TWITTERSTAG INStwitter. https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Vi samarbetar med https://www.scuba.com och https://www.mikesdivestore.com för alla dina redskap. Överväg att använda affiliate-länken ovan för att stödja kanalen. Informationen i denna video är inte avsedd eller antydd att ersätta professionell SCUBA-utbildning eller rekommendationer för varje tillverkare. Allt innehåll, inklusive text, grafik, bilder och information, som finns i den här videon är endast i allmänt informationssyfte och ersätter inte utbildning från en kvalificerad dykinstruktör eller specifika krav från utrustningstillverkare. 00:01 Introduktion 35:02 Scuba.com Annons 35:03 Duikvaker 15:04 EUDI 23:05 DRT 04:06 GO Diving Show UK 24:07 ADEX OZTek 06:07 Mediterranean 34:08 ADEX 21:08:51EX Scuba:09EX 36:10 GO Diving ANZ 06:11 Diving Talks 09:11 DEMA

Fullständig lista över dykshower med länkar:
https://divernet.com/scuba-diving/your-worldwide-dive-show-guide-for-2025/

18-26 JANUARI: Boot Düsseldorf (International Boat Show)
1-2 FEBRUARI: Duikvaker
21-23 FEBRUARI: European Dive Show (EUDI)
21-23 FEBRUARI: Diving Resort Travel Show (DRT), Malaysia
1–2 MARS: GO Diving Show (The UK Dive Show)
15-16 MARS: ADEX Ocean Festival / OZTek Australien
28-30 MARS: Medelhavsdykarshow
4-6 APRIL: Asia Dive Expo (ADEX)
22-25 MAJ: Thailand Dive Expo (TDEX)
31 MAJ – 1 JUNI: Scuba Show
13-15 JUNI: Malaysia International Dive Expo (MIDE)
6-7 SEPTEMBER: GO Diving ANZ Show
17-19 OKTOBER: Dyksamtal
11-14 NOVEMBER: DEMA Show

Den amerikanske dykaren Barrington Scott har satt ett verifierat Guinness-världsrekord för den snabbaste tiden att dyka över alla sju kontinenter.Cartagenas kommunfullmäktige säger att de förbereder sig på att skärpa åtkomsten till Cueva del Agua-systemet (vattengrottan) i södra Spanien, efter att en 37-årig kvinnlig dykare dog den 18 januari. Och en undervattenshabitatbyggare har just utökat rekordet för längsta tid under vatten. https://divernet.com/scuba-news/scuba-dash-across-7-continents-brings-world-record/ https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/spanish-cave-divers-death-prompts-calls-for-controls/ https://www.kentucky.com/news/nation-world/national/article299289964.html https://divernet.com/scuba-news/pod-builder-completes-120-days-under-sea/ #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Bli ett fanwww.comscubadiver GEAR: https://www.kentucky.com/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- VÅRA WEBBPLATSER Webbplats: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Dykning, undervattensfotografering, tips och råd, Scuba Gear Recensioner Webbplats: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Travel News, Underwater Scuba Photography, Underwater Scuba Webbplats: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Webbplats: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ För annonsering inom våra varumärken ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ FÖLJ OSS PÅ SOCIALA MEDIER FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadiversmag: https://TWITTERSTAG INStwitter. https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Vi samarbetar med https://www.scuba.com och https://www.mikesdivestore.com för alla dina redskap. Överväg att använda affiliate-länken ovan för att stödja kanalen. Informationen i denna video är inte avsedd eller antydd att ersätta professionell SCUBA-utbildning eller rekommendationer för varje tillverkare. Allt innehåll, inklusive text, grafik, bilder och information, som finns i den här videon är endast i allmänt informationssyfte och ersätter inte utbildning från en kvalificerad dykinstruktör eller specifika krav från utrustningstillverkare.

Den amerikanske dykaren Barrington Scott har satt ett verifierat Guinness-världsrekord för den snabbaste tiden att dyka över alla sju kontinenter.Cartagenas kommunfullmäktige säger att de förbereder sig på att skärpa åtkomsten till Cueva del Agua-systemet (vattengrottan) i södra Spanien, efter att en 37-årig kvinnlig dykare dog den 18 januari. Och en undervattenshabitatbyggare har just utökat rekordet för längsta tid under vatten.

https://divernet.com/scuba-news/scuba-dash-across-7-continents-brings-world-record/
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/spanish-cave-divers-death-prompts-calls-for-controls/
https://www.kentucky.com/news/nation-world/national/article299289964.html
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/pod-builder-completes-120-days-under-sea/

