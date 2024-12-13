Den största onlineresursen för dykare
Sök
Stäng den här sökrutan.

Alex Mustard named 5th BSoUP president

Följ oss på Google Nyheter
Prenumerera på vårt veckobrev
Alex Mustard with BSoUP chair Nur Tucker
Alex Mustard with BSoUP chair Nur Tucker

Dr Alex Mustard MBE has been named as the new president of the British Society of Underwater Photographers (BSoUP), filling a position that had remained vacant since the death of the society’s fourth president Brian Pitkin in 2021. 

BSoUP was created in 1967 as a means of sharing underwater photographic knowledge, helping its members to overcome the challenges of the pursuit and create memorable imagery. The other previous presidents were Peter Scoones, David George and Peter Rowlands. 

“We’re thrilled to welcome Alex as our president as we continue to inspire and inform underwater photographers and push the boundaries of photographic excellence beneath the waves,” said BSoUP chair Nur Tucker. “We could not be prouder to have Alex, not only as a member but now also as our president. 

“Alex is an experienced, energetic and selfless mentor, and all members will benefit from his dedication to help us create powerful images under water. And as a leading innovator in underwater photography, he is ideally placed to help elevate the name of BSoUP in Britain as well as around the world. 

“BSoUP membership is open to all underwater photographers, with monthly online meetings attracting an audience and speakers from around the world, and themed competitions where the judge provides feedback on your pictures.” Membership costs £35 per year.

‘Would have had a ball'

Mustard has been on the BSoUP committee for almost 25 years and has dived and photographed alongside many of the society’s luminaries, including the previous presidents (with the exception of George). He is perhaps best-known for his book Undervattensfotografi Masterclass, which he dedicated to BSoUP founders Scoones and Colin Doeg.

Doeg, BSoUP’s first chair, died in 2024 and wrote in Dykare magazine in 2017: “Today BSoUP continues to thrive, especially with ambassadors such as Alex Mustard, for my money one of the world’s most outstanding photographers. 

“His images continually improve, yet he is always as generous with his knowledge and advice as the original members. He would have had such a ball if he had been with us at the beginning.”

At the palace to be made an MBE
Mustard at the Palace with fellow-diver Charles

Mustard has a PhD in marine ecology, but has been a full-time photographer since 2004. He has been winning international awards since his teens, and his work is particularly well-known from the Wildlife Photographer of the Year contest, where it has featured in 15 portfolio books of winning photographs over the past 20 years. 

In 2013, he was named overall winner of the European Wildlife Photographer of the Year, at the time the only underwater photographer to claim that title. He is also a founder of the prestigious Årets undervattensfotograf tävling. 

Mustard currently writes two illustrated monthly columns on underwater photography for Dykare magazine (UK & Australasia) and for Sportdykare (USA) and co-hosts Undervattensfotografishowen på Youtube. 

In 2018 he received national recognition, receiving the title of MBE from Queen Elizabeth II for his services to underwater photography.

Alex Mustard's Bli mästaren! series on Divernet: Be The Champ! – A close look at bokeh, Bli mästaren! – sjögräsbäddar, Be The Champ! – The New Black, Bli mästaren! – Dubbel exponering

Senast Podcastavsnitt från Scuba Diver Mag
Upplev Freebreathe, den första i sitt slag inom undervattensutforskning. En personlig, bärbar snorklingsenhet som ger dig tillgång till obegränsad lufttillförsel upp till 15 fot under vattenytan genom kraften av din egen kroppsrörelse. #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Bli ett fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/gå med i UTRUSTNINGSKÖP: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------- -------------------------------------------------- ---------------------- VÅRA WEBBPLATSER Webbplats: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Dykning, Undervattensfotografering, Tips & Rådgivning, Scuba Gear Recensioner Webbplats: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Reserapporter Webbplats: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Webbplats : https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ För annonsering inom våra varumärken ---------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------- FÖLJ USA PÅ SOCIALA MEDIER FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Vi samarbetar med https://www.scuba. com och https://www.mikesdivestore.com för alla dina redskap. Överväg att använda affiliate-länken ovan för att stödja kanalen. Informationen i denna video är inte avsedd eller antydd att ersätta professionell SCUBA-utbildning eller rekommendationer för varje tillverkare. Allt innehåll, inklusive text, grafik, bilder och information, som finns i den här videon är endast i allmänt informationssyfte och ersätter inte utbildning från en kvalificerad dykinstruktör eller specifika krav från utrustningstillverkare.

Upplev Freebreathe, den första i sitt slag inom undervattensutforskning. En personlig, bärbar snorklingsenhet som ger dig tillgång till obegränsad lufttillförsel upp till 15 fot under vattenytan genom kraften av din egen kroppsrörelse.
#scuba #scubadive #scubadiver

Bli ett fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

KÖP UTRUSTNING: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
VÅRA WEBBPLATSER

Webbplats: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Dykning, undervattensfotografering, tips och råd, recensioner av dykutrustning
Webbplats: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Tips & Råd, Reserapporter
Webbplats: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Den enda dykshowen i Storbritannien
Webbplats: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ För annonsering inom våra varumärken
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
FÖLJ OSS PÅ SOCIALA MEDIER

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Vi samarbetar med https://www.scuba.com och https://www.mikesdivestore.com för alla dina redskap. Överväg att använda affiliate-länken ovan för att stödja kanalen.

Informationen i denna video är inte avsedd eller antydd att ersätta professionell SCUBA-utbildning eller rekommendationer för varje tillverkare. Allt innehåll, inklusive text, grafik, bilder och information, som finns i den här videon är endast i allmänt informationssyfte och ersätter inte utbildning från en kvalificerad dykinstruktör eller specifika krav från utrustningstillverkare.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5GMzY4RDIwMjU1MkMwOTRB

Freebreathe Underwater Immersion Pack på #DEMA

Scuba.com Affiliate Link: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/ktsa #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Bli ett fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag .com/affiliate/dive-gear ------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------ VÅRA WEBBPLATSER Webbplats: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Dykning, undervattensfotografering, tips och råd, recensioner av dykutrustning Webbplats: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Dykningsnyheter, undervattensfotografering, tips och råd, webbplats för reserapporter: https://www.divernet.com ://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Den enda dykshowen i Storbritannien Webbplats: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ För annonsering inom våra varumärken ---------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------- FÖLJ OSS PÅ SOCIALA MEDIER FACEBOOK: https://www .facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Vi samarbetar med https://www.scuba.com och https://www.mikesdivestore .com för all din utrustning väsentligheter. Överväg att använda affiliate-länken ovan för att stödja kanalen. Informationen i den här videon är inte avsedd eller underförstådd att ersätta professionell SCUBA-utbildning. Allt innehåll, inklusive text, grafik, bilder och information, som finns i den här videon är endast i allmänt informationssyfte och ersätter inte utbildning från en kvalificerad dykinstruktör. 00:00 Introduktion 01:20 Scuba.com 02:20 Threading Cam Band 04:15 BowLine 06:42 Ta bort fenstraps 08:19 Sliding Lead 10:16 Back Zips 12:56 Folding Regs 14:26 Wet Neck

Scuba.com affiliate länk:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/ktsa

#scuba #scubadive #scubadiver

Bli ett fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Inköp av utrustning: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
VÅRA WEBBPLATSER

Webbplats: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Dykning, undervattensfotografering, tips och råd, recensioner av dykutrustning
Webbplats: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Tips & Råd, Reserapporter
Webbplats: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Den enda dykshowen i Storbritannien
Webbplats: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ För annonsering inom våra varumärken
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
FÖLJ OSS PÅ SOCIALA MEDIER

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Vi samarbetar med https://www.scuba.com och https://www.mikesdivestore.com för alla dina redskap. Överväg att använda affiliate-länken ovan för att stödja kanalen.

Informationen i den här videon är inte avsedd eller underförstådd att ersätta professionell SCUBA-utbildning. Allt innehåll, inklusive text, grafik, bilder och information, som finns i den här videon är endast i allmänt informationssyfte och ersätter inte utbildning från en kvalificerad dykinstruktör.
00: 00 Introduktion
01:20 Scuba.com
02:20 Threading Cam Band
04:15 BowLine
06:42 Ta bort fenremmar
08:19 Sliding Lead
10:16 Blixtlås bak
12:56 Folding Regs
14:26 Wet Neck

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5FN0MwOEIwNDJFMDI5RDhB

Fler saker som dykare kämpar med w/@scubacom #scuba #tips #howto

Divolk Underwater Live-Streaming Smartphone Housing #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Bli ett fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join GEAR PURCHASES: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ---- -------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------- VÅRA WEBBPLATSER Webbplats: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Dykning, undervattensfotografering, tips och råd, recensioner av dykutrustning Webbplats: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Dykningsnyheter, undervattensfotografering, tips och råd, reserapporter Webbplats: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Endast dykshow i Storbritannien Webbplats: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ För annonsering inom våra varumärken -------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------- FÖLJ OSS PÅ SOCIALA MEDIER FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/ scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Vi samarbetar med https://www.scuba.com och https://www.mikesdivestore.com för alla dina väsentliga redskap. Överväg att använda affiliate-länken ovan för att stödja kanalen. Informationen i denna video är inte avsedd eller antydd att ersätta professionell SCUBA-utbildning eller rekommendationer för varje tillverkare. Allt innehåll, inklusive text, grafik, bilder och information, som finns i den här videon är endast i allmänt informationssyfte och ersätter inte utbildning från en kvalificerad dykinstruktör eller specifika krav från utrustningstillverkare.

Divolk Underwater Live-Streaming Smartphone-hölje
#scuba #scubadive #scubadiver

Bli ett fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

KÖP UTRUSTNING: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
VÅRA WEBBPLATSER

Webbplats: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Dykning, undervattensfotografering, tips och råd, recensioner av dykutrustning
Webbplats: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Tips & Råd, Reserapporter
Webbplats: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Den enda dykshowen i Storbritannien
Webbplats: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ För annonsering inom våra varumärken
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
FÖLJ OSS PÅ SOCIALA MEDIER

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Vi samarbetar med https://www.scuba.com och https://www.mikesdivestore.com för alla dina redskap. Överväg att använda affiliate-länken ovan för att stödja kanalen.

Informationen i denna video är inte avsedd eller antydd att ersätta professionell SCUBA-utbildning eller rekommendationer för varje tillverkare. Allt innehåll, inklusive text, grafik, bilder och information, som finns i den här videon är endast i allmänt informationssyfte och ersätter inte utbildning från en kvalificerad dykinstruktör eller specifika krav från utrustningstillverkare.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4yQUYyOTAwNjkwNDE5QjlE

Divolk Underwater Live-Streaming Smartphone Housing på #DEMA

Prenumerera

LÅT OSS HÅLLA KONTAKTEN!

Få en veckovis sammanfattning av alla Divernet-nyheter och artiklar Dykmask
Vi spammar inte! Läs vår integritetspolicy för mer info.

Prenumerera
Meddela om
gäst

0 Kommentarer
Mest röstade
Senaste äldsta
Inline feedbacks
Visa alla kommentarer
Senaste kommentarerna
Jimmy: Hal Watts: Mr Scubas bortgång
Don Ferris: Hal Watts: Mr Scubas bortgång
Kammy: Wakatobis Dunia Baru
Shane: Nyheter: Scuba Diver Magazine flyttar till Divernet!
John: Dykarens soloutflykt ledde till vrakfynd från Cornwall
Senaste Nyheter
Steve Backshall tar Ocean Down Under Steve Backshall tar Ocean Down Under
Försvunnen dykarkropp hittades på stranden i Cornwall Försvunnen dykarkropp hittades på stranden i Cornwall
Dömd: Man bakom drogkomplott som gjorde att CCR-dykaren dog Dömd: Man bakom drogkomplott som gjorde att CCR-dykaren dog
Dykbutiksägare fick 27 år för sexmissbruk Dykbutiksägare fick 27 år för sexmissbruk
Hjälp Fathoms Free återuppliva Stingray Hjälp Fathoms Free återuppliva Stingray
Stulna spanska skeppsvrak-guldmynt återfanns Stulna spanska skeppsvrak-guldmynt återfanns
Anslut dig till vårt nätverk!
Facebook X-twitter Instagram youtube Ämnen
Otillskrivna bilder på denna webbplats är upphovsrätt till fotografen.
Kontakta DIVER Magazine för mer information.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram youtube Ämnen
Copyright 2024 Rork Media Limited. Alla rättigheter förbehållna.