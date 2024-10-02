Den största onlineresursen för dykare
Lucky for some: 13th Ocean Art photo-contest opens

Last year’s Wide Angle category winner Bunk Buddies by Suliman Alatiqi (UPG)

The 13th annual Ocean Art underwater bild competition is now open, and with a total prize value of US $60,000 (c £46,850), Los Angeles-based organiser Undervattensfotografering Guide (UPG) says that it remains one of the world's largest and most prestigious such events.

Entries can be accepted up to and including 30 November this year, and the winners will be announced in early January.

The competition is aimed at anyone from amateur to professional stills photographers across the globe, with opportunities to enter in 14 categories to ensure that all aspects of photographic discipline and types of camera are included. 

Cutie Guardian, second place in last year’s Nudibranchs category, by Yen-po Huang

Popular categories include Wide Angle, Macro and Marine Life Behaviour, with three corresponding compact camera categories. More specialised are Black & White, Marine Life Portrait, Cold/Temperate Water, Blackwater, Underwater Conservation and Nudibranchs. 

The Underwater Fashion and Underwater Digital Art categories provide two additional categories that offer entrants complete freedom in post-processing.

Underwater Digital Art, second place Ice-Cream Nudis by Francisco Sedano Vera

Returning competition judges include underwater photographers Tony Wu, Marty Snyderman and Mark Strickland, and a new addition is Ipah Uid Lynn. She is described by UPG as “a rising star Malaysian underwater photographer who brings a new perspective to our competition, in a field that can benefit from increased female representation”. 

Ocean Art prizes are provided by a range of dive resorts, liveaboards and bild-gear manufacturers in the form of holidays and equipment. Winners in each category are able to rank the prizes they would like to receive, making it more likely that successful competitors are exactly suited.

Find out more about entering the Ocean Art 2024 competition at the UPG website.

@adefrutos63 #askmark Hur hanterar du att följa dyk när ditt senaste dyk har varit mycket stressigt på grund av luftbrist? #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Den här veckan på podcasten är professionella dykguider på Filippinerna i varmt vatten efter ett tips om att vissa accepterar betalning för att gravera namn i koraller, vilket leder till att myndigheterna fyrdubblar belöningspengarna för all information om de skyldiga. LL cool J har nyligen berättat för Guardian att den anatroniska hajen i Deep Blue Sea nästan dränkte honom. Och en före detta marindykare har bestämt sig för att bli den första att simma den engelska kanalen, på ryggen.



https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to-swim-channel-backwards/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/
https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica-shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo


Bli ett fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Inköp av utrustning: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
VÅRA WEBBPLATSER

Webbplats: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Dykning, undervattensfotografering, tips och råd, recensioner av dykutrustning
Webbplats: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Tips & Råd, Reserapporter
Webbplats: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Den enda dykshowen i Storbritannien
Webbplats: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ För annonsering inom våra varumärken
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
FÖLJ OSS PÅ SOCIALA MEDIER

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Vi samarbetar med https://www.scuba.com och https://www.mikesdivestore.com för alla dina redskap. Överväg att använda affiliate-länken ovan för att stödja kanalen.

Informationen i den här videon är inte avsedd eller underförstådd att ersätta professionell SCUBA-utbildning. Allt innehåll, inklusive text, grafik, bilder och information, som finns i den här videon är endast i allmänt informationssyfte och ersätter inte utbildning från en kvalificerad dykinstruktör.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5FRUEzOUYxQTE4OEIyMTI3

Guider fick betalt för Graffiti Coral #scuba #news #podcast

