16 u/w close-ups: which would you choose?

Posing In Sunbeams (Kirsty Andrews)
Posing In Sunbeams (Kirsty Andrews)

No fewer than 25 judges make up the panel that has been whittling down entries in the annual Close-up Photographer of the Year (CUPOTY) wildlife competition, and the 16 images in contention for prizes in the Underwater category can now been revealed.

The judges include professional photographers, magazine editors, conservationists and authors. It took some 20 hours of Zoom calls to agree on which of the 11,681 close-up, macro and micro photographs entered in 11 categories should advance to the shortlist stage of the 2024 competition.

The top 100 pictures and the category and overall winners will be selected only in January. The 16 underwater images are shown here in alphabetical order of photographer.

The Nautilus (Luis Arpa)
Curious Baby Manatee (Remuna Beca)
Blue Ribbon (Pietro Cremone)
Cardinalfish (Laszlo Foldi)
Make Love Not War (Yury Ivanov)
Everything's A-OK (Gabriel Jensen)
Rest Time (Kyungshin Kim)
Holding On (Ofek Liepaz)
The Match (Ferenc Lorincz)
Goby Eggs (Saeed Rashid)
Octopus Bottle (Saeed Rashid)
The Meal (Domenico Roscigno)
Hooded Nudis (Brian Skjerven)
Symbiosis In Sea Sponge (Jenny Slack)
Potbellied Seahorse (Daniel Sly)

The 10 categories besides Underwater are Animals, Arachnids, Butterflies & Dragonflies, Fungi, Insects, Intimate Landscape, Invertebrate Portrait, Plants, Studio Art and, for under-18s, Young. Some of these categories could also include underwater photography.

Top prize is £2,500 cash and a trophy, and each category winner collects £250 (the Young Close-up Photographer of the Year collects a £700 Sigma lens and trophy) along with other prizes.

Founded in the UK in 2018 by Tracy and Dan Calder “to reveal the hidden wonder of the world”, CUPOTY can claim to be the largest competition in its field. It is supported by a newsletter and runs a themed challenge throughout November. Läs mer about CUPOTY 6 on the website.

Även på Divernet: Räkor & stjärnväska Undervattensnärbildsvinst, 10 undervattensnärbilder som förförde domare

Senast Podcastavsnitt från Scuba Diver Mag
@adefrutos63 #askmark Hur hanterar du att följa dyk när ditt senaste dyk har varit mycket stressigt på grund av luftbrist? #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

@adefrutos63
#askmark Hur hanterar du att följa dyk när ditt senaste dyk har varit mycket stressigt på grund av luftbrist?
#scuba #scubadive #scubadiver
Att komma tillbaka i vattnet efter ett dåligt dyk? #AskMark #scuba

Scuba.com webbplatslänk: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz

OrcaTorch D630 V2.0 Umbilical Torch Review #Unboxing #Review

Den här veckan på podcasten är professionella dykguider på Filippinerna i varmt vatten efter ett tips om att vissa accepterar betalning för att gravera namn i koraller, vilket leder till att myndigheterna fyrdubblar belöningspengarna för all information om de skyldiga. LL cool J har nyligen berättat för Guardian att den anatroniska hajen i Deep Blue Sea nästan dränkte honom. Och en före detta marindykare har bestämt sig för att bli den första att simma den engelska kanalen, på ryggen. https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to-swim-channel-backwards/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/ https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica-shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830 https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo

Den här veckan på podcasten är professionella dykguider på Filippinerna i varmt vatten efter ett tips om att vissa accepterar betalning för att gravera namn i koraller, vilket leder till att myndigheterna fyrdubblar belöningspengarna för all information om de skyldiga. LL cool J har nyligen berättat för Guardian att den anatroniska hajen i Deep Blue Sea nästan dränkte honom. Och en före detta marindykare har bestämt sig för att bli den första att simma den engelska kanalen, på ryggen.



https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to-swim-channel-backwards/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/
https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica-shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo


Guider fick betalt för Graffiti Coral #scuba #news #podcast

