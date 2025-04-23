Scuba Show återvänder till Long Beach – boka dina biljetter nu

The Scuba Show, nu i sin 38th år, återvänder till sitt andliga hem Long Beach 2025 och lovar en uppsjö av intressanta talare, en mängd roliga aktiviteter och attraktioner och ett brett utbud av utställare för att inspirera och utbilda besökare

On the weekend of 31 May / 1 June, the Scuba Show – the largest consumer dive expo in America – rolls back into Long Beach, kalifornien, and anyone with an interest in scuba diving or life in the oceans will find much to enjoy.

Over the two days, the Long Beach Convention Centre becomes home to hundreds of exhibits featuring new and revolutionary dive gear, kalifornien dive boats, island governments, dive resorts and liveaboards from around the world (many offering great show offers and deals), bild and video pros, ocean-themed art, jewelry and clothing, marine-related non-profit organisations, a try-dive pool, fun attractions, a kid’s corner, and much, much more.

Long Beach Convention Center är en mötesanläggning i världsklass belägen i en vacker hamnmiljö inom en kort promenad till restauranger vid vattnet, nöjen, Aquarium of the Pacific och med tanke på den berömda Queen Mary. Det finns gott om betalparkering vid kongresscentret och närliggande tomter.

Scuba Show återvänder till Long Beach - boka dina biljetter nu 6

Visas

Underwater digital artist and big-picture expert Jim Hellemn, creator of the 125-foot glass wall of kalifornien’s aquatic forests at the Aquarium of the Pacific, will display huge gallery prints showcasing the spectacular colours of coral reefs around the world, and super-resolution images of kalifornien’s kelp forests.

Den ständigt populära New Product Showcase kommer att belysa några av de senaste produkterna som nyligen släppts eller kommer att finnas på marknaden inom kort.

Sheriffens dykteam, komplett med sin dubbla utombordsbåt och lastbil, kommer att vara i hallen igen.

Kom och se en mängd ny utrustning

Ta hand om roliga attraktioner

Grab your buddies and get some fun photos in the ‘great white shark cage’, or stop by one of the bild stations – complete with an array of diving and marine-related props – to capture some unique memories.

Du kan omge dig med fängslande marint liv i Kelp Dome-teatern, eller om du vill ha lite mer spänning, se hur länge du kan hålla dig i rodeohajen!

Stop by the Scuba Show Art Booth and create your very own ocean-inspired stickers and 3D sculptures. kalifornien Diving News’ Art Director Doreen Hann will also be inviting kids (and artists of all ages) to exercise their artistic skills on a California seascape-inspired canvas – the finished seascape will be sold, with proceeds supporting marine-themed charities.

The ‘Shark Cage' makes a great bild stötta

Utställare

A host of booths await visitors to the Scuba Show, as tourist boards, tour operators, dive resorts, charter boats, liveaboards, utbildning agencies, gear manufacturers, clothing companies, jewelry firms and more showcase their offerings. Be inspired for your next dive adventure, your next purchase, or completing your next certification, or just doing some retail therapy!

seminarier

Choose from a line-up of more than 70 entertaining and educational seminars. Dive experts talking to the floor include the likes of Alex Brylske, Dan Orr, Marty Snyderman, Mark Strickland, Jim and Pat Stayer, Gretchen Ashton, Jeffrey Bozanic, Louis Casa, Brett Eldridge, Shelli Hendricks, Jean Henry, Karl Huggins, Capt John Kades, Andy and Allison Sallmon, and Dale and Kim Sheckler. Topics include animal behavior, the best California beach dives, secrets of the coral reef, Nemo’s Undersea Gardens, a fitness formula for divers, exploration diving, mistakes divers make, how-to bild and video sessions, diving after the fires, safety issues for the older diver, human factors in diving, destination and product seminars, workshops for professionals, and more. Visit www.scubashow.com för en komplett seminarielista, beskrivningar, tider, rumsnummer, talarbiografier och uppdateringar. OBS: Seminarier kan komma att ändras.

Se hur länge du kan hålla på med rodeohajen

Över $50,000 XNUMX i dörrpriser

Drawings will be held continuously during the show for your chance to win brand-new dive equipment, trips to dive destinations around the world, art and fun stuff. Door prize entry is included with a ticket purchased nätet or at the show – and you don’t have to be present to win. You’ll be able to check out the prizes on offer on www.scubashow.com

Lördagskvällsfest

När utställningsgolven stänger för natten, gå med i Scuba Show-teamet för en informell sammankomst med livemusik, barer och food trucks, och släpp loss med andra dykare. Gå med i utlottningen för att vinna fina priser, med intäkter till en välgörenhetsorganisation med havstema. Inträde är gratis för alla Scuba Show-deltagare. Kolla www.scubashow.com för festmeddelanden närmare datumet för evenemanget.

Möt upp och ha kul med andra dykare

Scuba Show 2025 – skaffa dina biljetter i förväg!

Scuba Show äger rum lördagen den 31 maj och söndagen den 1 juni i Hall C på Long Beach Convention Centre. Scuba Radio kommer att vara värd för "uppvärmningar" före showen båda dagarna från 9.15 till 10 – förvänta dig skoj och lek, och några fantastiska giveaways.

Öppettider

Lördag 31 maj – 10-6

Söndag 1 juni – 10-5

Biljetter tillgängliga nu

Boka biljetter i förväg här. och undvik uppställningen när du deltar.

Fotografier med tillstånd av Scuba Show