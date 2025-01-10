Tidskriftsprenumerationer
Scuba Diver ANZ nummer 77 ute nu

Klicka här för det senaste Upplaga av Scuba Diver ANZ

Nyhetsomgång
World’s largest seagrass nursery unveiled, new Aggressor Adventures Red Sea boat heading to the Deep South, a teenage snorkeller is killed by a boat prop in the Maldives, two liveaboards sadly burn, while a third tragically sink
i Egypten.

Australien
Around Australia’s vast coastline, you’ll find some of the most exciting diving experiences, stunning coral reefs and unique marine encounters. Deborah Dickson-Smith provides a 360-degree guide, starting on the north-eastern tip of the GBR and working her way around to Rowley Shoals 4.000km away, off the northwest coast of Western Australia.

polynesien
‘The Rock of Polynesia’ offers up a blend of gin-clear water, caves, chasms and abundant marine life.

Divers Alert Network
As we enter a New Year, the DAN team reckon it’s a great opportunity to reset and prioritise planning and preparedness, to ensure a safe year of diving.

DAN Europe Medical Q&A
Divers Alert Network’s experts answer questions on swimmer’s ear and how to avoid it, and whether it is possible to dive with herpes.

Diving With… Todd Thimios
PT Hirschfield chats with submersible pilot, underwater photo pro and dive author Todd Thimios about how taking one orca photo changed his life forever.

TECH: Solomon Islands
After 40 plus years of diving recreationally, Don Silcock has ventured to ‘the dark side’ and begun his journey into the world of technical diving, and here he put some of his new skills into practice while in the Solomon Islands.

Indonesien
Byron Conroy makes a second pilgrimage to Bunaken Marine Park and Siladen Resort and Spa, and is once again awestruck by the marine life, the corals, the service and the location.

Underwater Awards Australasien
For many underwater photographers, the ocean is both a muse and a canvas, offering limitless inspiration. For Gabriel Guzman, a native of Chile who found his calling as an underwater photographer, this journey has been shaped by years of travel, a growing love for marine life, and an ongoing pursuit of the perfect image.

Vad är nytt
The Scuba Diver team takes a look at new products coming to market, including the Sublue Vapor scooter, DynamicNord’s RS series of drysuits, the ‘Japanese Wave’ T-shirt from XDEEP, and Santi Diving’s Bergen 2.0 base layer system.

Testa Extra
Scuba Diver Editorial Director Mark Evans rates and reviews the traditional jacket-style Seac Smart BCD.

Senast Podcastavsnitt från Scuba Diver Mag
@stevenwood1468
#ASKMARK tekniker för att lära sig att bättre använda 5 mm handskar och torra handskar ?

#scuba #scubadive #scubadiver

Bli ett fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

KÖP UTRUSTNING: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

Webbplats: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Dykning, undervattensfotografering, tips och råd, recensioner av dykutrustning
Webbplats: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Tips & Råd, Reserapporter
Webbplats: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Den enda dykshowen i Storbritannien
Webbplats: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ För annonsering inom våra varumärken
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Vi samarbetar med https://www.scuba.com och https://www.mikesdivestore.com för alla dina redskap. Överväg att använda affiliate-länken ovan för att stödja kanalen.

Informationen i denna video är inte avsedd eller antydd att ersätta professionell SCUBA-utbildning eller rekommendationer för varje tillverkare. Allt innehåll, inklusive text, grafik, bilder och information, som finns i den här videon är endast i allmänt informationssyfte och ersätter inte utbildning från en kvalificerad dykinstruktör eller specifika krav från utrustningstillverkare.

Hur hanterar jag tjocka neoprenhandskar? #frågamärke #scuba

Scuba.com affiliate länk:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/ktsa

#scuba #scubadive #scubadiver

Bli ett fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

KÖP UTRUSTNING: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

Webbplats: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Dykning, undervattensfotografering, tips och råd, recensioner av dykutrustning
Webbplats: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Tips & Råd, Reserapporter
Webbplats: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Den enda dykshowen i Storbritannien
Webbplats: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ För annonsering inom våra varumärken
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Vi samarbetar med https://www.scuba.com och https://www.mikesdivestore.com för alla dina redskap. Överväg att använda affiliate-länken ovan för att stödja kanalen.

Informationen i denna video är inte avsedd eller antydd att ersätta professionell SCUBA-utbildning eller rekommendationer för varje tillverkare. Allt innehåll, inklusive text, grafik, bilder och information, som finns i den här videon är endast i allmänt informationssyfte och ersätter inte utbildning från en kvalificerad dykinstruktör eller specifika krav från utrustningstillverkare.
Användbara Scuba Tips & Hacks #scubadiving #hacks

@HelgiRu #askmark är alla DIN-regulatorer likadana? Jag fick höra av en ägare av en dykbutik att europeiska och amerikanska DIN-regulatorer är olika.

#scuba #scubadive #scubadiver

Bli ett fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

KÖP UTRUSTNING: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

Webbplats: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Dykning, undervattensfotografering, tips och råd, recensioner av dykutrustning
Webbplats: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Tips & Råd, Reserapporter
Webbplats: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Den enda dykshowen i Storbritannien
Webbplats: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ För annonsering inom våra varumärken
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Vi samarbetar med https://www.scuba.com och https://www.mikesdivestore.com för alla dina redskap. Överväg att använda affiliate-länken ovan för att stödja kanalen.

Informationen i denna video är inte avsedd eller antydd att ersätta professionell SCUBA-utbildning eller rekommendationer för varje tillverkare. Allt innehåll, inklusive text, grafik, bilder och information, som finns i den här videon är endast i allmänt informationssyfte och ersätter inte utbildning från en kvalificerad dykinstruktör eller specifika krav från utrustningstillverkare.

Är DIN annorlunda i Europa och Amerika? #AskMark #dykning

