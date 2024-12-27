Presentprenumerationer
Prenumerera för £3/månad
Logga in

Meridian Adventure Dive Culinary Master

Följ oss på Google Nyheter
Prenumerera på vårt veckobrev
Meridian Adventure Dive Culinary Master

Culinary Mastery at Meridian Adventure Dive Resort: Chef Ronny’s Story

Nestled in the heart of Raja Ampat, the Meridian Adventure Dive Resort offers more than world-class diving and breathtaking natural beauty—it provides a culinary experience that leaves guests returning for more. At the heart of the resort’s kitchen is Chef Ronny, a culinary artist with over a decade of experience who has been delighting guests for 4.5 years.

Born in North Sulawesi, a region celebrated for its vibrant flavours and diverse culinary heritage, Chef Ronny’s passion for cooking blossomed early. Over the years, he has honed his skills, merging traditional Indonesian techniques with global influences to create dishes that tantalise the palate.

Chef Ronny 1
Meridian Adventure Dive Culinary Master 3

Chef Ronny’s menu celebrates local Indonesian cuisine, showcasing the rich and exotic flavours of the archipelago. Every dish, from spicy sambals to fragrant rendang, is prepared with care and authenticity. For those seeking a taste of home or something a little different, Chef Ronny also excels at crafting international specials, offering a variety that caters to every guest’s taste buds.

Dining at Meridian Adventure Dive Resort isn’t just about satisfying hunger and creating memories. Chef Ronny’s dedication to his craft ensures that every meal is a masterpiece, whether it’s a hearty breakfast before a day of diving or a sumptuous dinner under the starlit skies of Raja Ampat.

Chef Ronny 3
Meridian Adventure Dive Culinary Master 4

Guests often leave the resort with tales of manta rays, vibrant coral reefs, and encounters with rare marine life, but one thing they always remember is the exquisite cuisine. Thanks to Chef Ronny’s culinary expertise, every stay at Meridian Adventure Dive Resort is as much a feast for the senses as an adventure in paradise.

Om Meridian Adventure Dive Resort: Beläget i det fantastiska Raja Ampat, Indonesien, Meridian Adventure Dive är en PADI 5-stjärnig Eco Resort.

Senast Podcastavsnitt från Scuba Diver Mag
Upplev Freebreathe, den första i sitt slag inom undervattensutforskning. En personlig, bärbar snorklingsenhet som ger dig tillgång till obegränsad lufttillförsel upp till 15 fot under vattenytan genom kraften av din egen kroppsrörelse. #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Bli ett fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/gå med i UTRUSTNINGSKÖP: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------- -------------------------------------------------- ---------------------- VÅRA WEBBPLATSER Webbplats: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Dykning, Undervattensfotografering, Tips & Rådgivning, Scuba Gear Recensioner Webbplats: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Reserapporter Webbplats: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Webbplats : https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ För annonsering inom våra varumärken ---------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------- FÖLJ USA PÅ SOCIALA MEDIER FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Vi samarbetar med https://www.scuba. com och https://www.mikesdivestore.com för alla dina redskap. Överväg att använda affiliate-länken ovan för att stödja kanalen. Informationen i denna video är inte avsedd eller antydd att ersätta professionell SCUBA-utbildning eller rekommendationer för varje tillverkare. Allt innehåll, inklusive text, grafik, bilder och information, som finns i den här videon är endast i allmänt informationssyfte och ersätter inte utbildning från en kvalificerad dykinstruktör eller specifika krav från utrustningstillverkare.

Upplev Freebreathe, den första i sitt slag inom undervattensutforskning. En personlig, bärbar snorklingsenhet som ger dig tillgång till obegränsad lufttillförsel upp till 15 fot under vattenytan genom kraften av din egen kroppsrörelse.
#scuba #scubadive #scubadiver

Bli ett fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

KÖP UTRUSTNING: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
VÅRA WEBBPLATSER

Webbplats: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Dykning, undervattensfotografering, tips och råd, recensioner av dykutrustning
Webbplats: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Tips & Råd, Reserapporter
Webbplats: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Den enda dykshowen i Storbritannien
Webbplats: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ För annonsering inom våra varumärken
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
FÖLJ OSS PÅ SOCIALA MEDIER

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Vi samarbetar med https://www.scuba.com och https://www.mikesdivestore.com för alla dina redskap. Överväg att använda affiliate-länken ovan för att stödja kanalen.

Informationen i denna video är inte avsedd eller antydd att ersätta professionell SCUBA-utbildning eller rekommendationer för varje tillverkare. Allt innehåll, inklusive text, grafik, bilder och information, som finns i den här videon är endast i allmänt informationssyfte och ersätter inte utbildning från en kvalificerad dykinstruktör eller specifika krav från utrustningstillverkare.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5GMzY4RDIwMjU1MkMwOTRB

Freebreathe Underwater Immersion Pack på #DEMA

Scuba.com Affiliate Link: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/ktsa #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Bli ett fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag .com/affiliate/dive-gear ------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------ VÅRA WEBBPLATSER Webbplats: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Dykning, undervattensfotografering, tips och råd, recensioner av dykutrustning Webbplats: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Dykningsnyheter, undervattensfotografering, tips och råd, webbplats för reserapporter: https://www.divernet.com ://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Den enda dykshowen i Storbritannien Webbplats: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ För annonsering inom våra varumärken ---------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------- FÖLJ OSS PÅ SOCIALA MEDIER FACEBOOK: https://www .facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Vi samarbetar med https://www.scuba.com och https://www.mikesdivestore .com för all din utrustning väsentligheter. Överväg att använda affiliate-länken ovan för att stödja kanalen. Informationen i den här videon är inte avsedd eller underförstådd att ersätta professionell SCUBA-utbildning. Allt innehåll, inklusive text, grafik, bilder och information, som finns i den här videon är endast i allmänt informationssyfte och ersätter inte utbildning från en kvalificerad dykinstruktör. 00:00 Introduktion 01:20 Scuba.com 02:20 Threading Cam Band 04:15 BowLine 06:42 Ta bort fenstraps 08:19 Sliding Lead 10:16 Back Zips 12:56 Folding Regs 14:26 Wet Neck

Scuba.com affiliate länk:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/ktsa

#scuba #scubadive #scubadiver

Bli ett fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Inköp av utrustning: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
VÅRA WEBBPLATSER

Webbplats: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Dykning, undervattensfotografering, tips och råd, recensioner av dykutrustning
Webbplats: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Tips & Råd, Reserapporter
Webbplats: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Den enda dykshowen i Storbritannien
Webbplats: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ För annonsering inom våra varumärken
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
FÖLJ OSS PÅ SOCIALA MEDIER

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Vi samarbetar med https://www.scuba.com och https://www.mikesdivestore.com för alla dina redskap. Överväg att använda affiliate-länken ovan för att stödja kanalen.

Informationen i den här videon är inte avsedd eller underförstådd att ersätta professionell SCUBA-utbildning. Allt innehåll, inklusive text, grafik, bilder och information, som finns i den här videon är endast i allmänt informationssyfte och ersätter inte utbildning från en kvalificerad dykinstruktör.
00: 00 Introduktion
01:20 Scuba.com
02:20 Threading Cam Band
04:15 BowLine
06:42 Ta bort fenremmar
08:19 Sliding Lead
10:16 Blixtlås bak
12:56 Folding Regs
14:26 Wet Neck

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5FN0MwOEIwNDJFMDI5RDhB

Fler saker som dykare kämpar med w/@scubacom #scuba #tips #howto

Divolk Underwater Live-Streaming Smartphone Housing #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Bli ett fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join GEAR PURCHASES: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ---- -------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------- VÅRA WEBBPLATSER Webbplats: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Dykning, undervattensfotografering, tips och råd, recensioner av dykutrustning Webbplats: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Dykningsnyheter, undervattensfotografering, tips och råd, reserapporter Webbplats: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Endast dykshow i Storbritannien Webbplats: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ För annonsering inom våra varumärken -------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------- FÖLJ OSS PÅ SOCIALA MEDIER FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/ scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Vi samarbetar med https://www.scuba.com och https://www.mikesdivestore.com för alla dina väsentliga redskap. Överväg att använda affiliate-länken ovan för att stödja kanalen. Informationen i denna video är inte avsedd eller antydd att ersätta professionell SCUBA-utbildning eller rekommendationer för varje tillverkare. Allt innehåll, inklusive text, grafik, bilder och information, som finns i den här videon är endast i allmänt informationssyfte och ersätter inte utbildning från en kvalificerad dykinstruktör eller specifika krav från utrustningstillverkare.

Divolk Underwater Live-Streaming Smartphone-hölje
#scuba #scubadive #scubadiver

Bli ett fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

KÖP UTRUSTNING: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
VÅRA WEBBPLATSER

Webbplats: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Dykning, undervattensfotografering, tips och råd, recensioner av dykutrustning
Webbplats: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Tips & Råd, Reserapporter
Webbplats: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Den enda dykshowen i Storbritannien
Webbplats: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ För annonsering inom våra varumärken
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
FÖLJ OSS PÅ SOCIALA MEDIER

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Vi samarbetar med https://www.scuba.com och https://www.mikesdivestore.com för alla dina redskap. Överväg att använda affiliate-länken ovan för att stödja kanalen.

Informationen i denna video är inte avsedd eller antydd att ersätta professionell SCUBA-utbildning eller rekommendationer för varje tillverkare. Allt innehåll, inklusive text, grafik, bilder och information, som finns i den här videon är endast i allmänt informationssyfte och ersätter inte utbildning från en kvalificerad dykinstruktör eller specifika krav från utrustningstillverkare.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4yQUYyOTAwNjkwNDE5QjlE

Divolk Underwater Live-Streaming Smartphone Housing på #DEMA

Prenumerera

LÅT OSS HÅLLA KONTAKTEN!

Få en veckovis sammanfattning av alla Divernet-nyheter och artiklar Dykmask
Vi spammar inte! Läs vår integritetspolicy för mer info.

Prenumerera
Meddela om
gäst

0 Kommentarer
Mest röstade
Senaste äldsta
Inline feedbacks
Visa alla kommentarer
Senaste kommentarerna
Steve Fenton: Dykinstruktören åt belastande SD-kort
Peter: Hal Watts: Mr Scubas bortgång
Nigel: Storbritannien uttrycker "allvarlig oro" över Röda havets dykbåtssäkerhet
Don W: Storbritannien uttrycker "allvarlig oro" över Röda havets dykbåtssäkerhet
Nigel: Storbritannien uttrycker "allvarlig oro" över Röda havets dykbåtssäkerhet
Senaste Nyheter
10,000 XNUMX keramik hittades på forntida Med-skeppsvrak 10,000 XNUMX keramik hittades på forntida Med-skeppsvrak
Flickans familj vill ha svar på Maldivernas snorklingsdöd Flickans familj vill ha svar på Maldivernas snorklingsdöd
Dykinstruktören åt belastande SD-kort Dykinstruktören åt belastande SD-kort
Rekorddyk under is på uppslukande video Rekorddyk under is på uppslukande video
Kina simmar mot strömmen för att begränsa flest späckhuggare Kina simmar mot strömmen för att begränsa flest späckhuggare
Siciliens dykare undersöker 2,500 XNUMX år gammalt skeppsvrak Siciliens dykare undersöker 2,500 XNUMX år gammalt skeppsvrak
Anslut dig till vårt nätverk!
Facebook X-twitter Instagram youtube Ämnen
Otillskrivna bilder på denna webbplats är upphovsrätt till fotografen.
Kontakta DIVER Magazine för mer information.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram youtube Ämnen
Copyright 2024 Rork Media Limited. Alla rättigheter förbehållna.
Presentprenumerationer
Prenumerera för £3/månad